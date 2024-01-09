The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

Lynet Okumu

Kenya's leading telecommunications company Safaricom forced to explain reasons behind the nationwide MPESA delays following numerous complaints raised by customers on X

Safaricom Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa

On January 9, Safaricom, Kenya's leading telecommunications company, faced a wave of frustration from users as nationwide MPESA delays caused inconvenience and disruptions to daily activities.

Recommended articles

Kenyans took to social media platforms, particularly X to express their grievances and seek explanations for the unexpected service interruptions.

Numerous users reported experiencing delays and difficulties with MPESA transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some encountered messages indicating that "Mpesa is currently undergoing maintenance," while others received cryptic messages like "the parameters of data source are null null."

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays
Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays Pulse Live Kenya

These issues left users puzzled and concerned, especially given the critical role MPESA plays in facilitating cashless transactions, bill payments, and various financial activities.

As Kenya has been actively promoting cashless transactions, many individuals and businesses have adopted MPESA as a convenient and essential tool for financial interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden delays had a domino effect on users who rely on the service for business operations, bill settlements, and even daily commuting.

Some users voiced their frustration about being stranded as they use MPESA to pay for bus fare, emphasizing the significant impact on their ability to carry out routine tasks.

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays
Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays Pulse Live Kenya

Frustrated users took to Twitter, tagging Safaricom in their posts to express their discontent and seek clarification on the ongoing issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

@Miss_Khaimia how is someone supposed to transact if both USSD and the app are down and the tool kit stopped working??

@robertkmutai Dear customer, M-PESA is currently undergoing maintenance and is unable to process your request. We apologize for the inconvenience. What's not happening? I need to pay bills and travel. We no longer carry cash. Please assist.

@MissGordons1 M pesa wants to make me look like a thief jameni @SafaricomPLC why is MPesa not working and without a warning?

In response to the mounting concerns, Safaricom acknowledged the widespread MPESA delays and offered calm responses to individual queries on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Safaricom refutes dominance claims by Airtel, says the market is big enough for healthy competition
Safaricom refutes dominance claims by Airtel, says the market is big enough for healthy competition Safaricom refutes dominance claims by Airtel, says the market is big enough for healthy competition BI Africa

The company explained that there was a technical issue affecting MPESA and assured users that the resolution was in progress.

Safaricom expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused and requested users' patience as they worked to restore normalcy to the service.

"We are experiencing challenges on MPESA that we are working on. Once this is done, you will be updated. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience," Safaricom responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nationwide MPESA delays serve as a reminder of the significant role mobile money platforms play in the lives of Kenyans.

Safaricom's latest earnings report show H1 profit jumping 12.1% to $330.7 million
Safaricom's latest earnings report show H1 profit jumping 12.1% to $330.7 million Safaricom's latest earnings report show H1 profit jumping 12.1% to $330.7 million BI Africa

As the country continues to embrace digital financial solutions, service providers like Safaricom must prioritise the robustness and resilience of their systems to prevent widespread disruptions.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

'A child is never a commercial contract,' Pope wants the world to ban surrogacy

ODM MP's wife dies

ODM MP's wife dies

Omanga launches attack on UDA Sec Gen Malala after recent leadership changes

Omanga launches attack on UDA Sec Gen Malala after recent leadership changes

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death