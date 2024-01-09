Safaricom addresses nationwide MPESA delays

Kenyans took to social media platforms, particularly X to express their grievances and seek explanations for the unexpected service interruptions.

Safaricom customers' frustrations & complaints

Numerous users reported experiencing delays and difficulties with MPESA transactions.

Some encountered messages indicating that "Mpesa is currently undergoing maintenance," while others received cryptic messages like "the parameters of data source are null null."

These issues left users puzzled and concerned, especially given the critical role MPESA plays in facilitating cashless transactions, bill payments, and various financial activities.

Impact of MPESA delay on daily activities

As Kenya has been actively promoting cashless transactions, many individuals and businesses have adopted MPESA as a convenient and essential tool for financial interactions.

The sudden delays had a domino effect on users who rely on the service for business operations, bill settlements, and even daily commuting.

Some users voiced their frustration about being stranded as they use MPESA to pay for bus fare, emphasizing the significant impact on their ability to carry out routine tasks.

Kenyans bash Safaricom for delayed MPESA services

Frustrated users took to Twitter, tagging Safaricom in their posts to express their discontent and seek clarification on the ongoing issues.

@Miss_Khaimia how is someone supposed to transact if both USSD and the app are down and the tool kit stopped working??

@robertkmutai Dear customer, M-PESA is currently undergoing maintenance and is unable to process your request. We apologize for the inconvenience. What's not happening? I need to pay bills and travel. We no longer carry cash. Please assist.

@MissGordons1 M pesa wants to make me look like a thief jameni @SafaricomPLC why is MPesa not working and without a warning?

Safaricom's response after delayed MPESA services

In response to the mounting concerns, Safaricom acknowledged the widespread MPESA delays and offered calm responses to individual queries on X.

The company explained that there was a technical issue affecting MPESA and assured users that the resolution was in progress.

Safaricom expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused and requested users' patience as they worked to restore normalcy to the service.

"We are experiencing challenges on MPESA that we are working on. Once this is done, you will be updated. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience," Safaricom responded.

Lessons learned & moving forward

The nationwide MPESA delays serve as a reminder of the significant role mobile money platforms play in the lives of Kenyans.

