Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

This comes after several months following her exit from the Ministry of Health.

The appointment was made public in a gazette notice issued by Nairobi Governor Johnon Sakaja.

Mwangangi will be part of a new team tasked with overseeing the management of the hospital.

Mercy Mwangangi during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Other members of the Pumwani Hospital Board include Evalyne Ikwii Omasaja, Zahra Mohammed, Ustadh Hassan Ali Amin, Saidi Motokaa, and Ali Joram Juma Mkwambaa.

In the same gazette notice, the governor appointed other board members to the respective Nairobi City County Hospital Boards.

Amref Health Africa Global CEO, Dr. Gitahi Githinji was appointed as the Chairperson of Mbagathi Hospital, while Dorcas Kemunto was appointed as the Chairperson of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Dr Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO/Director-General Amref Health Africa Amref

Dr. Isaiah Tanui was appointed as the Chairperson of Mutuini Hospital, and Grace Omoni was appointed as the Chairperson of Pumwani Maternity College of Nursing and Midwifery.

Below is a comprehensive list of the appointments

Mbagathi Hospital Board

1 Dr. Gitahi Githinji Chairperson

2 Edna Agnetta Akinyi Ojee

3 Edwina Auma Oliech

4 Faiz Ochieng Magak

5 Joram Fichingo Mwinamo

6. Martin Kanga Adienge

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

1 Dorcas Kemunto, Chairperson

2 Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga

3 Susan Wanjiru Kamau

4 Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha

5 Fridah Wambui Nduati

6 Ronald Ngala Oniango

Mutuini Hospital Board

1 Dr. Isaiah Tanui Chairperson

2 Brian Muchene

3 Nancy Wairimu Mbai

4 Oliver Chiraba

5 Samuel Okwany

6 Salome Mbugua

Pumwani Hospital Board

1 Mercy Mwangangi Chairperson

2 Evalyne Ikwii Omasaja Member

3 Zahra Mohammed Member

4 Ustadh Hassan Ali Amin Member

5 Saidi Motokaa Member

6 Ali Joram Juma Mkwambaa Member

Pumwani Maternity College Of Nursing And

Midwifery Board

1 Grace Omoni Chairperson

2 Albina Wangari Githuku

3 Isaac Kiprugut

4 Hellen Lusala

5 Alfred Obengo

6. Diana Kapeen

The Nairobi Funeral Home Board

1 Dr. Johansen Oduor Chairperson

2 Prof. Vincent Onywera

3 Dr. Edwin Oloo Walong

4 Dr. John Nderitu

5 Eunice Kanini Mutiso

