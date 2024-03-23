Nairobi County Government restricts nightclubs to operate in these areas [List]

The directive which came into effect on March 15, 2024 lists areas where nightclubs will be licensed to operate, along with a detailed list of requirements.

The notice released by Nairobi County Executive Committee for Built Environment and Urban Planning revealed that nightclubs will only be licensed to operate in in the zones listed in the notice.

The zones have been identified as commercial areas with limited residential developments and are along major roads in the city.

Central Business District

Location/ Street: Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, University Way, Koinange Street, Nairobi River, Haile Selassie, Uhuru Highway, River Road and Harry Thuku Road.

Conditions: The owner ought to capture the boundaries within the CBD, inclusive of lanes, and subject to the laid down conditions for the license to be issued.

The nightclub owner must provide a map delineating the precise locations where the establishments are permitted to operate legally.

Licensing will be granted following a thorough inspection and approval by the relevant department.

Nightclubs are prohibited from being situated within the confines of the Government Square or within a government precinct.

Industrial Area

Location/Street: Landhies Road, Factory Street, Workshop Road, Bunyala Road, Uhuru Highway, Commercial Street, Enterprise Road, Lunga Lunga Road, Makadara Railway, Viwandani, Enterprise Road, Aoko Road, Nairobi River, Outering Road, Dandora Industrial Zone, Kariobangi Industrial Zone, Mathare North Industrial Zone.

The nightclub owners should adhere to the guiding principles specified in the zoning policy.

Major Roads

Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Eastern Bypass, Kangundo Road and Kiambu Road are among the major city roads zoned for nightclubs.

The approvals will be based on strict adherence to the guiding principles.

Westlands Area

Location/ Street: Chiromo Road, Crossway, Muthithi Road, Mpesi Lane, Mogotio Road, Parklands Road, Ring Road and Ojijo Road.

Condition: The owners are required to adhere to the guiding principles specified in the zoning policy.

Ngara Shopping Centre

Location/Street: Muranga Road, Ring Road, Nairobi River and Limuru Road.

Condition: The owners are required to adhere to the guiding principles specified in the zoning policy.

Shopping Malls

Location/Street: There are no restrictions to a specific mall.

However, the owner of the nightclub must obtain appropriate approvals from the relevant government institutions.

Upperhill

Location/Street: Upper Hill Link Road, Hospital Road, Elgon Road, Matumbato Road, Kiambere Road and Railway Line.

The owners are required to adhere to the guiding principles specified in the zoning policy as a condition.

Pangani Area

Location/Street: Thika Road, Muratina Street, Kipande Athumani Street, Mweni Road, Hombe Road and Ring Road Ngara.

The owners are required to adhere to the guiding principles specified in the zoning policy on which the licensing will be based.

Karen Triangle

Location/Street: Along Ngong Road, Karen Road, Langata Road.

Conditions: Proprietors are only allowed to establish nightclub businesses within the shopping centre.

Operating the business along Karen Road is not allowed due to proximity to the Deputy President’s official residence.