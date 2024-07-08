Self-confessed hitman triggers fresh probe into Tom Mboya's assassination

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced a fresh investigation into the 1969 assassination of Tom Mboya, following new revelations in a recent article published by the Saturday Nation.

The article, dated July 6, 2024, featured a 92-year-old man, Ndwiga Kathamba Muruathika, who claimed involvement in the events leading up to Mboya’s death, including the purchase of the pistol used in the killing.

In a statement, the DCI highlighted the importance of the new information, which came to light through an interview with Ndwiga, also known as Ndume.

Former Minister for Economic Planning Tom Mboya Pulse Live Kenya

The elderly man, now residing in Runyenjes, Embu County, recounted how he, along with two other individuals, was part of a mission to eliminate Mboya.

Ndwiga’s claims include being tasked to trail Mboya until his assassination on July 5, 1969, and his subsequent procurement of the murder weapon from the black market along the Kenya-Somalia border.

"The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been drawn to an article in the Saturday Nation dated July 6th, 2024. The article reports that a 92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Tom Mboya, a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister and statesman. The DCI has initiated an investigation and necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete," the statement read.

Historical Context and Ndwiga's Revelations

Tom Mboya was a prominent figure in Kenya’s fight for independence and subsequent political landscape.

His assassination, at the age of 39, remains one of Kenya’s most controversial and politically charged murders.

Mboya was a key leader in the ruling Kenya African National Union (KANU) and served as Minister for Economic Planning and National Development.

Ndwiga Kathamba Muruathika Pulse Live Kenya

In the article, Ndwiga provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the assassination.

He claimed that a powerful clique of government officials orchestrated the plot, fearing Mboya’s rising influence and potential threat to their power.