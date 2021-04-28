RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senate adjourns Special Sitting to allow Senators time to read BBI report

Authors:

Brian Oruta

The report was submitted to Senate by the Legal Affairs committee on Monday

Senate adjourns Special Sitting to allow Senators time to read BBI report
Kenyan Senators leave nothing to chance during emergency sitting on corona virus Pulse Live Kenya

Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka has adjourned the morning session of Wednesday’s Special Sitting to debate the Building Bridges Initiative report presented to Senate by the legal Affair Committee.

Recommended articles

Lusaka’s directive came shortly after the Senators asked for more time to read through the report.

The Special Sitting will resume at 2.30pm today.

We should have hard copies of the document circulated to members immediately, then we request that you give us at least this morning to read through this report and to come and start the debate,” requested Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

Authors:

Brian Oruta

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke