Senate adjourns Special Sitting to allow Senators time to read BBI report

Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka has adjourned the morning session of Wednesday’s Special Sitting to debate the Building Bridges Initiative report presented to Senate by the legal Affair Committee.
The report was submitted to Senate by the Legal Affairs committee on Monday
Lusaka’s directive came shortly after the Senators asked for more time to read through the report.
The Special Sitting will resume at 2.30pm today.
“We should have hard copies of the document circulated to members immediately, then we request that you give us at least this morning to read through this report and to come and start the debate,” requested Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.
