Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Elizabeth was a known figure within the Senate, serving as a principal assistant clerk.

Speaker Kingi said a condolence book would be opened in Parliament, providing legislators with an opportunity to express their deepest condolences and pay tribute to the diligent and committed staffer.

The proceedings in the Senate were temporarily halted to allow Senators to mourn the departed staffer.

During the somber session, the senators were asked to rise and observe a minute of silence as a mark of respect for Maria Elizabeth.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot shared his disbelief upon hearing the news, describing it as akin to a dreadful nightmare.

He said he had interacted with Maria Elizabeth on previous occasions, making the loss even more difficult to fathom.

He said that beyond her professional achievements, Maria would be remembered for her warm and humble personality.

The senator added that despite coming from one of the most prominent families in Kenya, she remained grounded, exemplifying the values of humility and integrity.

"She joined the Parliament when she was young. I, too, was young. You could never tell that she was the daughter of Moody Awori.

"My special condolences to Uncle Moody and the family. Fare thee well my sister. I was shocked when you mentioned her name," Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana mourned the tragic loss, acknowledging the profound sorrow that accompanies the passing of one's child.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei reminisced about the invaluable advice he had received from Maria Elizabeth during his time in the Senate.

In a heartfelt and emotional moment, Nominated Senator Crystal Asige tearfully recalled the impact Maria Elizabeth had on her life.

Asige, who is visually impaired, expressed gratitude for Maria Elizabeth's unwavering support and encouragement.