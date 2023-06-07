The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Denis Mwangi

Senate temporarily halted business to mourn Moody Awori's daughter Maria Elizabeth

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi speaking in the Senate
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi speaking in the Senate

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the untimely death of Maria Elizabeth, the daughter of former Vice President Moody Awori.

Recommended articles

Elizabeth was a known figure within the Senate, serving as a principal assistant clerk.

Speaker Kingi said a condolence book would be opened in Parliament, providing legislators with an opportunity to express their deepest condolences and pay tribute to the diligent and committed staffer.

The proceedings in the Senate were temporarily halted to allow Senators to mourn the departed staffer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senators in Parliament
Senators in Parliament Senators in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

During the somber session, the senators were asked to rise and observe a minute of silence as a mark of respect for Maria Elizabeth.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot shared his disbelief upon hearing the news, describing it as akin to a dreadful nightmare.

He said he had interacted with Maria Elizabeth on previous occasions, making the loss even more difficult to fathom.

He said that beyond her professional achievements, Maria would be remembered for her warm and humble personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator added that despite coming from one of the most prominent families in Kenya, she remained grounded, exemplifying the values of humility and integrity.

"She joined the Parliament when she was young. I, too, was young. You could never tell that she was the daughter of Moody Awori.

"My special condolences to Uncle Moody and the family. Fare thee well my sister. I was shocked when you mentioned her name," Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said.

READ: Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the Ruto's government work

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana mourned the tragic loss, acknowledging the profound sorrow that accompanies the passing of one's child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei reminisced about the invaluable advice he had received from Maria Elizabeth during his time in the Senate.

In a heartfelt and emotional moment, Nominated Senator Crystal Asige tearfully recalled the impact Maria Elizabeth had on her life.

Former Vice President Moody Awori
Former Vice President Moody Awori Pulse Live Kenya

Asige, who is visually impaired, expressed gratitude for Maria Elizabeth's unwavering support and encouragement.

Despite her disability, she revealed that Maria Elizabeth treated her with respect and never underestimated her abilities.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Esther Passaris breaks ranks with Raila Odinga

Gov't to consider changes to proposed National Housing Fund levy

Gov't to consider changes to proposed National Housing Fund levy

Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag

Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

Former PS recalls being sacked hours after meeting with Ruto

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Former IG David Kimaiyo criticises CS Kithure Kindiki

Rachel Ruto arrives for a U.N. event on a bicycle [WATCH]

Rachel Ruto arrives for a U.N. event on a bicycle [WATCH]

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

President William Ruto leads Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu County on June 1, 2023

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi

CS Kindiki announces major changes in passport processing