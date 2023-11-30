Senate to probe 2023 KCPE discrepancies before students join secondary school

In her request for Statement read on the Floor of the House on November, Senator Asige expressed concerns about the authenticity of the results released by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) and asked the Education Committee to provide a comprehensive report on all documented instances of erroneous grading of candidates in the 2023 KCPE and clarify whether KNEC has addressed each of the instances.

"The Committee on Education should explain why there were discrepancies between the results received by candidates through the KNEC portal and the SMS service provider and state how the gaps that caused the discrepancies have been addressed," Senator Asige said.

Senator Crystal Asige

Senator Asige also tasked the Joe Nyutu-led Committee with outlining the impact of the reported "misalignment" that led to certain candidates being assigned marks for subjects they did not actually sit for.

The committee was further mandated to delineate any actions taken by the Ministry of Education, KNEC, and other stakeholders to conduct an audit of the 2023 KCPE results.

The objective is to address both reported and unreported discrepancies before commencing the secondary school selection process.

Adding another layer to her concerns, Senator Asige urged the committee members to disclose the corresponding timelines established by the Ministry of Education and KNEC.

These timelines would ensure that candidates have the opportunity to contest the 2023 KCPE results.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023

Additionally, she called for a detailed plan to assist vulnerable learners from marginalized communities who may lack access to information or resources required to challenge the results.