Gov't pressured to set minimum prices of maize ahead of uptake of 1 million bags

Speaking on October 4 in the Senate, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang highlighted the need for farmers to have clear insights into the minimum price of a bag of maize, to aid them in making informed decisions and effectively plan their budgets.

Senator Chesang urged the standing committee to outline the measures that the government has put in place to support farmers during the harvest season, particularly considering the current global economic changes that have led to a rise in input costs.

Understanding the minimum price of maize is critical for farmers, as it directly impacts their financial strategies and overall crop management.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on October 2, revealed that the government was planning to buy one million bags of maize directly from farmers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

This is to shield them from potential losses, especially as the country expects heavy rainfall between October and December.

Farmers in Rift Valley counties have been compelled to sell their produce at significantly reduced prices to middlemen.

Additionally, these farmers are grappling with post-harvest losses due to the absence of adequate storage and drying facilities.

Senator Chesang also called for transparency in the distribution of maize dryers to farmers.

He emphasized the importance of timely access to dryers, especially in anticipation of the upcoming El-Nino rains.

The senator stressed the need for a clear plan from the government, ensuring that farmers across maize-producing regions have access to these vital resources.

Furthermore, Senator Chesang questioned whether the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, in collaboration with the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), will provide dryers to farmers on an emergency basis and at the government's cost.

This emergency provision is seen as a critical step to mitigate post-harvest losses and enhance food security within the country.

The request also touched upon the status of operational dryers at NCPB and their distribution across maize-producing regions.

The senator emphasized the importance of understanding the current capacity and distribution of operational dryers, aiming to ensure an efficient and widespread reach to aid farmers.