The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Charles Ouma

Should Cherargei’s proposal sail through, an elected president will have a maximum of two terms of seven years each, capping it at a maximum 14 years in power.

Senator Samson Cherargei
Senator Samson Cherargei

A proposal has been tabled by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to increase the presidential term to seven years, up from the current five years.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker tabled the proposal to the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) chaired by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

According to Cherargei, five years is not sufficient time for a government to deliver on its manifesto, including the time it takes to set up formidable team shortly after a new government comes into place.

NDC will interrogate the submissions before making final recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should Chergei’s proposal see the light of day, an elected president will have a maximum of two terms of seven years each, capping it at a maximum 14 years in power.

For the Senator to have his way, a referendum would have to be held to alter the structure of the current constitution.

Chapter 9 of the Constitution under Article 142 reads: “The President shall hold office for a term beginning on the date on which the President was sworn in and ending when the person next elected President in accordance with Article 136 (2) (a) is sworn in.”

Samson Cherargei
Samson Cherargei Pulse Live Kenya

Another submission made by the lawmaker is the establishment of the Office of the Prime Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Samson Cherargei reacts as Brookside fires half of its staff in Uganda

The holder of the position will not only sit in parliament, but will also be the official spokesman of government in the house according to Cherargei’s proposal.

The NDC has received submissions from various teams, including IEBC which proposed to have the presidential election conducted separately from other elective positions.

“We are proposing that since the presidential election is the only contested we have it conducted on its separate day,” IEBC CEO Marjan Marjan told the committee jointly led by Ichung'wa and Musyoka.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger