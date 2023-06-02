The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Denis Mwangi

If passed, Kenyans will enjoy 4-day weekends when a public holiday falls on the designated days

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement
Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa has introduced the Public Holidays Amendment Bill.

Recommended articles

The bill aims to extend long weekends by declaring the preceding Monday a public holiday when a holiday falls on a Tuesday.

Likewise, it suggests designating the succeeding Friday as a public holiday when a holiday falls on a Thursday.

The primary objective of this legislation is to prioritize the well-being of workers and stimulate the tourism industry in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa's said his motivation behind the Amendment Bill stems from the desire to offer workers adequate time for rest, rejuvenation, and the ability to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa in Parliament
Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the extended weekends would also facilitate the celebration of traditions and events, enabling families and friends to spend quality time together.

Moreover, he explained that the proposal seeks to encourage domestic tourism by providing more opportunities for longer trips and visits to different destinations within Kenya.

Senator Thang’wa argued that by granting an additional day off, the hospitality and tourism industries would experience an upsurge in demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

Longer weekends would entice more Kenyans to explore their own country, thereby stimulating local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and tour operators.

Additionally, by promoting domestic tourism, the Amendment Bill aims to reduce the country's reliance on international tourists and enhance the resilience of the tourism sector to global economic fluctuations.

He explained that if the Amendment Bill becomes law, it would only affect a limited number of days in the calendar year.

In 2023, for instance, three holidays would qualify for the extended weekend provision: Madaraka Day, Huduma Day, and Jamhuri Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement
Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa during a past Senate engagement Pulse Live Kenya

Madaraka Day, falling on a Thursday would grant Kenyans an additional day off on Friday. Similarly, Huduma Day and Jamhuri Day, both occurring on Tuesdays, would result in an extended weekend with Monday designated as a public holiday.

The senator said that Kenya would not be the pioneer in adopting the concept of holiday economics.

He noted that the Philippines and other countries have successfully implemented similar measures, reaping the benefits of increased tourism and improved work-life balance for their citizens.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako and President William Ruto in Karen on September 6, 2022.

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Protests along Naivasha Road on Friday May 26, 2023 as traders protest demolition of business structures (vibandas)

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]