The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

Denis Mwangi

According to the Bill, the two corruption offences should be considered administrative matters and should not involve criminal prosecution.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku at the National Assembly on May 24, 2023
Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku at the National Assembly on May 24, 2023

The National Assembly's Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) is considering a Bill that seeks to remove two offences from the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

Recommended articles

The proposed amendments, outlined in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill of 2023, have raised concerns among experts and analysts who fear that the changes could undermine the ongoing fight against corruption.

Sponsored by Member of Parliament for Mbeere North Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku, the Bill aims to amend section 45(2) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku attending a committee session at the National Assembly on May 24, 2023
Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku attending a committee session at the National Assembly on May 24, 2023 Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku attending a committee session at the National Assembly on May 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Most corrupt ministries in Kenya - EACC report

The proposed amendments seek to delete two offences specified in parts 2(b) and (c) of the Act:

  1. The failure to adhere to procurement guidelines 
  2. The engagement of public funds in unplanned projects. 

According to the Bill, these offences should be considered administrative matters and be addressed through administrative actions rather than criminal prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several experts and analysts have expressed concerns about the potential consequences of the proposed amendments. Dr Seth Wekesa, a Governance Expert and Law Lecturer at the University of Nairobi, believes that if enacted, the amendments would have a detrimental impact on the fight against corruption in Kenya.

He argued that criminalizing malpractices in public procurement is crucial to safeguard public funds from misuse.

While administrative remedies, such as dismissal and disciplinary action, are available for addressing misconduct by public officials, Dr Wekesa contended that the current criminal sanctions are necessary to ensure accountability.

The proposed amendments, if passed into law, could undermine the ongoing efforts to combat procurement-related corruption.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, procurement breaches comprise 80% of corruption scandals.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku during a church service at the ACK Cathedral, Siakago Embu County on May 28, 2023
Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku during a church service at the ACK Cathedral, Siakago Embu County on May 28, 2023 Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku during a church service at the ACK Cathedral, Siakago Embu County on May 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

While the proposed amendments are being considered, the government, led by President William Ruto, has taken a strong stance against corruption.

President Ruto issued a proclamation emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption during his tenure.

In a circular sent by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, to all heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, the President directed them to personally lead the fight against corruption in their respective roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government expects strict adherence to constitutional and legislative provisions related to public resource management and urges public officials to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the people and the Constitution.

President Ruto speaking after filing his annual tax returns at the KRA headquarters in Times Towers
President Ruto speaking after filing his annual tax returns at the KRA headquarters in Times Towers President Ruto speaking after filing his annual tax returns at the KRA headquarters in Times Towers Pulse Live Kenya

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has committed to reviewing the proposed Bill and raising any concerns with the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, which plays a crucial role in the Commission's mandate.

Eric Ngumbi, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication at the EACC, emphasised that amendments to existing anti-corruption laws should enhance effectiveness rather than create loopholes or escape routes for perpetrators of corruption.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

MPs to consider the scraping of 2 corruption offences

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million