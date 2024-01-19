Ahmednasir reacts to his permanent ban from Supreme Court

The decision, communicated through a letter from the Court's Registrar, Hon. L.M. Wachira, cited Ahmednasir's persistent attacks and unsubstantiated accusations against the court and its members.

"In view of the foregoing, it is the decision of this Court that henceforth and from the date of this Communication, you shall have no audience before the Court, either by yourself, through an employee of your law firm, or any other person holding brief for you, or acting pursuant to your instructions.

"Much as this decision is bound to affect those who may have instructed you to represent them before the Court, it is untenable that you would seek justice in the very institution and before the very Judges whose reputation and integrity you never tire of assaulting," the letter, seen by the news desk, read in part.

In response to this ban, Ahmednasir took to social media, saying that being refused an audience with what he termed as the "most corrupt court in Kenya" is a badge of honour.

Pulse Live Kenya

This ban, he claimed, is the second time in his 30-year legal career that a court has denied him an audience for advocating the removal of corrupt judges.

The first instance dates back to the year 2000, where Ahmednasir was allegedly ejected from court for presenting a paper at the Law Society of Kenya's annual conference.

In the paper, he called for the reconstitution of the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

He boldly states that no other lawyer in the history of Kenya has been denied an audience for exposing corrupt and incompetent judges.

"No other lawyer in the history of Kenya was denied an audience for calling out corrupt and incompetent judges," the senior counsel said.

The Supreme Court's decision to ban Ahmednasir comes after years of what they perceive as relentless and derogatory campaigns by the lawyer through various media channels.

The letter accused him of scandalizing, ridiculing, and denigrating the court without regard for the reputations of those serving in accordance with their oath of office.

In the communication, the court emphasized that, despite the damage to its reputation, it has exercised restraint in not deploying punitive measures against Ahmednasir in the past.

ece-auto-gen

However, his continued attacks seem to have exhausted the court's patience, leading to this unprecedented decision.

Legal experts and the public are divided on this development, with some supporting Ahmednasir's stance against corruption within the judiciary, while others argue that respect for institutions is paramount for a functioning democracy.

A section of lawyers and legal scholars argued that the Supreme Court condemned Ahmednasir without giving him a chance to defend himself.

The ban raises questions about the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the need to maintain the dignity of institutions.

As the legal fraternity navigates this news, eyes are on Ahmednasir as they wait to see what steps he takes next and whether the Supreme Court exclusion will impact his clients and cases that may have sought his representation.