Ahmednasir criticises how CJ Koome received Ruto in Parliament

Ahmednasir argued that Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s actions were not in line with the conduct of judicial officers.

“Totally out of order for the CJ and DCJ to line up with politicians and receive the President outside Parliament...CJ and DCJ must realise they are judges of the Supreme Court and are thus judicial officers,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that the two should have been in the waiting room reserved for judges.

His criticism was supported by several legal minds, including Siaya Governor Senior Counsel James Orengo, who also expressed disapproval of Koome and Mwilu’s conduct.

“Entirely agree with SC Ahmednassir Abdullahi. Not even during KANU's hegemony did judges line up in their regalia to receive Jomo and Moi outside judicial premises. It was not even a colonial practice and must be called out for what it is. Judicial capture,” Orengo said.

However, a section of Kenyans said that they found nothing out of order with the Judiciary bosses at the event which also featured other arms of government.

The Supreme Court has also received criticism from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance for dismissing the presidential election petition filed by former presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Pulse Live Kenya

The coalition took issue with the court's findings and the language of the bench used in it’s determination of the petition.