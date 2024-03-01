Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

According to initial reports, the collision resulted in a fire, with several feared dead and scores injured.

According to videos reaching the news desk, eyewitnesses at the scene described a horrific sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several feared dead after Tahmeed bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road Pulse Live Kenya

Several feared dead after Tahmeed bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road Pulse Live Kenya

Several feared dead after Tahmeed bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road Pulse Live Kenya

Several feared dead after Tahmeed bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road Pulse Live Kenya

Several feared dead after Tahmeed bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Several feared dead after Tahmeed bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road Pulse Live Kenya

Authorities swiftly mobilized a rescue mission to the scene, with first responders working to extinguish the flames and assess the extent of the tragedy.

Details regarding the cause of the collision remain unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by the police to determine the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Meanwhile, the immediate focus remains on the rescue operation, as teams work against the clock to recover possible survivors and provide support to affected families.