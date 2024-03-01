The sports category has moved to a new website.

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Denis Mwangi

The accident resulted in a fire that is feared to have claimed several lives

A Tahmeed Bus en route from Busia to Mombasa has collided head-on with a Kampala-bound tanker near Mundika High School along the Busia-Bumala Road.

According to initial reports, the collision resulted in a fire, with several feared dead and scores injured.

According to videos reaching the news desk, eyewitnesses at the scene described a horrific sight.

Authorities swiftly mobilized a rescue mission to the scene, with first responders working to extinguish the flames and assess the extent of the tragedy.

Details regarding the cause of the collision remain unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by the police to determine the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Meanwhile, the immediate focus remains on the rescue operation, as teams work against the clock to recover possible survivors and provide support to affected families.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

