
Sonko celebrates recovery of ex-NTV, Citizen TV journalists after rescue [Video]

Amos Robi

Sonko has been covering the medical expenses of both individuals since May, when they were first admitted to the centre.

Former journalists Eunice Omollo and Kimani Mbugua
  • Both journalists fully recovered after being admitted to Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Mental Rescue Centre
  • Sonko covered their medical expenses and provided ongoing support since May
  • Eunice Omollo embraces role as mental health advocate, shares details of her battle with bipolar disorder

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has confirmed the recovery of two former journalists, Kimani Mbugua and Eunice Omollo, who were admitted to the Mombasa Women Empowerment Network Mental Rescue Centre.

In a statement on Tuesday, 15 October, Sonko updated the public on their progress, revealing that both journalists have fully recovered.

Sonko has been covering the medical expenses of both individuals since May, when they were first admitted to the centre.

Kimani Mbugua, a former Citizen TV presenter, had been transferred to the Mombasa facility after receiving initial treatment at Mathari Hospital.

Eunice Omollo, an award-winning Health and Science journalist formerly with NTV, was also admitted alongside him.

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo Pulse Live Kenya

In a video shared by Sonko, both Mbugua and Omollo can be seen speaking at an event held to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

Omollo, confident and composed, addressed the audience as she embraced her role as a mental health advocate.

"It is a profound honour to stand before you today on this special occasion of World Mental Health Day. I am so excited," said Omollo.

"As a journalist, I often take note, listen, observe, and report about this kind of occasion. But today I do not stand here as a journalist. I am standing here as a mental health champion and an advocate," she added.

Omollo shared details of her long battle with bipolar disorder, a condition that has affected her for nearly two decades.

"For those who do not know me, my name is Eunice Atieno Omollo. I am an award-winning Health and Science journalist with over ten years’ experience. Other than that, I am a loving mother with a ten-year-old boy, a devoted daughter, sister, and friend," she added.

Kimani Mbugua also spoke about his struggles, revealing that he had been battling mental health issues for the past four years.

His journey to recovery has been challenging, but he confirmed that his condition has significantly improved since his admission to the centre.

Mbugua’s transfer from Mathari Hospital was a turning point, enabling him to receive the necessary care at the Mombasa facility.

Kimani Mbugua
Kimani Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko’s involvement in the recovery of these two journalists has been crucial, as his financial support has allowed them to receive ongoing treatment.

The event on World Mental Health Day highlighted their courage and resilience, showcasing their recovery journeys as examples of hope for others dealing with mental health challenges.

