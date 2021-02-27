Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is seeking the Court’s permission to travel to South Africa for a minor Hip replacement surgery.

According to a doctor’s report presented in Court, Sonko is in dire need of hip replacement surgery and has already developed arthritis.

“The patient has been reviewed by several orthopaedic surgeons who all have recommended bilateral hip replacements,"

“The surgery is needed urgently as the patient has already developed severe arthritis. If left untreated, avascular necrosis can lead to serious complications such as bone collapse," said part of a report by Dr Esther Nafula Wekesa.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The report recommends that Sonko should travel to Mzansi, where he will be attended to by a Dr Robert Van Der Plank, who cannot travel to Kenya at the moment but willing to review Sonko in Johannesburg.

“I have spoken with Dr. Plank on phone and email about taking up the case but he has not been to Kenya in the last 2 years and says he won’t be coming anytime soon,” the report reads.

On the other hand, two other suspects charged with terrorism alongside Sonko, were released on Friday, unconditionally after spending 26 days behind bars. The prosecution declined to charge the two after concluding investigations.

