Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

The Finance Bill 2024, formally known as National Assembly Bill No. 30 of 2024, was initially passed by the National Assembly on June 25, 2024.

The bill aimed to introduce a series of new tax measures designed to bolster the government's revenue streams in the face of economic challenges.

However, the bill faced massive backlash, leading to violent protests and significant unrest across the country.

In his memorandum dated June 26, 2024, President Ruto highlighted the necessity to reflect the people's concerns and reservations, prompting him to reject the bill in its entirety.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, acknowledged the President's memorandum, noting that any member wishing to negate the President’s reservations or revive any of the 69 clauses would need the support of at least two-thirds of the Assembly members, totaling 233 votes.

The Speaker has referred the President’s memorandum to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning for expedited reconsideration.

The committee is now tasked with reviewing the President's recommendations, considering public sentiments, and crafting a revised version of the bill that aligns with the expectations and needs of the populace.

The committee is expected to report back to the House at its next regular sitting.

The house proceeded on recess on Tuesday and is set to resume on July 23.

Public Reaction and Protests

The President's decision comes in the wake of significant public unrest.

On June 25, 2024, thousands of protesters, predominantly young people, stormed the Parliament building in Nairobi, setting part of the building on fire and clashing with police.

The demonstrators were vehemently opposed to the new tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill, which they argued would exacerbate the already high cost of living and place undue burden on ordinary citizens.

The protests turned violent, with police using live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi

Several protesters were killed, and dozens were injured in the clashes.

The unrest quickly spread across the country, with demonstrators targeting key government installations and ruling party offices.

President Ruto condemned the violence but acknowledged the legitimacy of the protesters' concerns.

In his memorandum, he emphasised the need for the government to listen to the people and ensure that any new legislation reflects their needs and aspirations.

Political Implications

The rejection of the Finance Bill by the President is a significant political move that highlights the growing disconnect between the government and the public.

Political analysts suggest that this development could have far-reaching implications for the government's legislative agenda.

The Finance Bill 2024 was a cornerstone of the government's economic strategy, and its rejection may necessitate a re-evaluation of other planned measures.

In the meantime, the government will need to explore alternative revenue measures to address the country's economic challenges.