Speaker Wetangula sharply criticises DP Gachagua's explosive address

Gachagua had conducted an interview with local media in which he outlined his defence in response to the impeachment motion set to be debated by members of the National Assembly.

Wetangula, speaking before presiding over the proceedings, noted the impropriety of Gachagua’s media appearance.

He reminded the MPs that Standing Order 85 prohibits not only members of the house but also affected parties, such as the Deputy President, from publicly discussing motions for which notice has been given.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that this interpretation aligns with the principle of fairness, particularly when the matter is under debate in Parliament.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

"Honourable members, it is noteworthy that the Deputy President has been given an opportunity to appear before this House to respond to the motion in accordance with the rules of natural justice," Wetangula stated.

He criticized Gachagua's decision to address the media before the debate, describing the act as "abhorrent" and "decided conduct" in light of the gravity of the impeachment proceedings.

Despite his sharp remarks, Wetangula clarified that his role in the matter is not to pass judgment but to ensure that the proceedings adhere to parliamentary rules and natural justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the importance of maintaining decorum during the proceedings, guiding the House to proceed with the debate as scheduled.

Gachagua’s media interview, which touched on the controversial power-sharing agreement within the Kenya Kwanza coalition, added to the tension surrounding his impeachment.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks have been a point of contention, with many MPs accusing him of attempting to sway public opinion ahead of the parliamentary debate.

The house will now proceed with the hearing of the motion, with the outcome poised to have significant political implications for both Gachagua and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

ADVERTISEMENT