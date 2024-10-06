DP Gachagua reveals how impeachment motion has affected his family

Speaking during a church service at the National Prayer Altar at his Karen residence on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Gachagua noted that his family has been subjected to unwarranted public attention in the wake of his political battles.

He lamented that private family matters have in the recent days been exposed in the media, denying his family the privacy that they deserve.

"I want to apologise as a politician that your names are everywhere for no reason. Your privacy has been defiled as I fight my political battles. But there is nothing you can do because you got married to a politician," he said.

File image of Keith Ikinu Rigathi with his parents, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Pulse Live Kenya

Late brother's private will and properties exposed

He also lamented that details of his late brother and former Nyeri governor have been exposed as his nemesis drag his family into his wrangles.

"I'm very pained that my late brother, a man who worked very hard for his family who died 8 years ago, his will that he made in privacy is in every newspaper.

"His properties that he worked so hard to leave for his family are everywhere in the newspaper. I wish that those who pursue me could pursue me and allow my late brother to rest in peace." Gachagua lamented.

A remorseful Gachagua who has enlisted the services of a battery of 20 lawyers in a bid to clear his name and save his political career appealed to critics to desist from dragging his family into his leadership wrangles and instead face him.

Whether critics will heed his call remains to be seen as his family members have been linked to companies that are the subject of impeachment motion.

Through these companies, the second in command and his family are alleged to have amassed wealth or influenced government tenders.

Former KEMSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Mulwa in a sworn affidavit to parliament accused DP Gachagua and his last-born son Keith Rigathi of interference in the issuance of a Sh3.7 billion hospital nets tender.

Pastor Rigathi on the other hand was in the corridors of justice, camping at Milimani lawcourts with her son Keith Rigathi.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Dorcas and Keith want the court to exclude Morani Manufacturers limited which the own alongside Joshua Waiganjo from the impeachment proceedings.

According to their legal teams, the company manufactures pig feed and the most it has transacted is Sh132,000 or thereabouts.

“Since June 2022 that company has never dealt in any business dealings. It has never done any transaction since Dorcas Rigathi and Keith Rigathi became directors,” a lawyer representing the company confirmed.

Business interests & company jointly owned with Joshua Waiganjo

The ownership of the company raised eyebrows after it emerged that Joshua Waiganjo who was dragged to court for impersonating a high ranking boss for five straight years is a business associate of the Gachagua family.

The company is among the list of 16 companies that Gachagua is accused of using to amass wealth totaling to Sh5.2 billion in questionable dealings, including alleged corruption and money laundering.

Joshua Waiganjo, Former Rift Valley Provincial Police boss John M'Mbijiwe and the former Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant Remi Ngugi Pulse Live Kenya

He was acquitted in March this year and celebrated his acquittal.

“The court is bound by the doctrine of Stare Decisis and the accused is hereby released,” Naivasha Chief Magistrate Nathan Lutta ruled.

This was among the many cases that reached terminal stage shortly after the Kenya Kwanza regime took over.