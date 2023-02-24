ADVERTISEMENT
Matiang'i sets condition to comply with DCI summons

Amos Robi

The former Interior CS was set to appear at the DCI headquarters on Friday, February 24 but did not

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Friday, February 24 failed to honour a summon by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Matiangi was summoned by the DCI to answer questions regarding the raid by police officers at his Karen home on February 8.

Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Sang, directed the former CS to appear at the DCI headquarters on Friday at 9:30 a.m. without fail.

“I Detective Michael K. Sang, a Senior Superintendent of police attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Serious Crime Unit, is investigating allegations of Publication of False Information contrary to section 23 of the computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018 amongst other offences in regard to alleged invasion and raid of your residence on the 8th - 9th day of February, 2023 allegedly by a 'battalion' and/or 'garrison' of police officers,” read the summon by the DCI.

DCI Headquarters
DCI Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

The former CS however did not show up at the DCI offices with his lawyer Danstan Omari saying his client was not served legally.

"My client has not been served according to the law and we don't recognise what we are seeing in social media until we are served properly," Omari told the media.

Meanwhile, the court on Thursday extended orders barring the police from arresting Matiang'i. The orders which were to end on Thursday will now run until April 19 when the matter will be mentioned.

On February 15, the DCI went to court to compel Matiang’i to produce CCTV footage of his home.

The DCI had requested footage that was captured on the night he alleged police officers had surrounded his home in Karen.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin addresses the media
DCI Director Mohamed Amin addresses the media Pulse Live Kenya

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed a probe into several matters relating to former CS Matiang'i, although none had warranted arrest.

Amos Robi

