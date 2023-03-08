ADVERTISEMENT
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Amos Robi

Namwamba's ex-wife died in Nairobi just a day after her birthday

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba
Priscah Mwaro, the ex-wife of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is dead.

The passing of Mwaro was confirmed by her close relatives who releaved she died in Nairobi without disclosing the cause of her death.

Mwaro and Namwamba parted ways in 2019 in after their marriage hit the rocks. Mwaro has left behind three children who she had with Namwamba before they separated.

The body of the late Mwaro who worked as an administrator at KenGen has been moved to the MP Shah Hospital morgue.

Mwaro was a Bachelor of Commerce Degree graduate from the University of Nairobi.

Ababu Namwamba's late ex-wife Priscah Mwaro
Mwaro's marriage to Namwamba fell apart after accussations of infidelity which is said to have been the main cause of their separation.

During their time together, Mwaro had to silence rumours of her marriage being shaky severally until she officially parted ways with her husband.

Her brother in a previous interview revealed that efforts to reconcile them severally bore no fruits.

