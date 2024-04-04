The sports category has moved to a new website.

Standard Group gives detailed response to reports of STD breakout in news room

Amos Robi

The company also criticized a recent government directive funneling all advertising to the national broadcaster

KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu

In response to recent reports circulating regarding a purported syphilis outbreak within the premises of Standard Media Group, the media house has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ken Mijungu, the news anchor of the day, addressed the issue during Wednesday's news briefing, assuring the public that the staff members are in good health.

"We are not sick, these are rumors, unfounded and very untrue stinks to the high heaven," stated Mijungu, dismissing the claims as baseless and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the esteemed media house.

Furthermore, Mijungu addressed additional speculations suggesting that the company was on the verge of being sold or facing closure.

Standard Group Plc Headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi [Photo: Business Today]
Standard Group Plc Headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi [Photo: Business Today] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former KTN news anchor joins Turkey-based media house

He clarified that Standard Media Group remains operational, refuting any notions of impending auctioning or closure.

"Standard Group is the oldest media house and is not about to close shop. We are not being auctioned, and investors should be assured that their shares are still being traded," Mijungu affirmed, offering reassurance to stakeholders and employees alike.

Mijungu went on to call upon the government, specifically Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Permanent Secretary Raymond Omollo, to investigate and take action against those behind the smear campaign targeting the media house.

"Tonight we place our tribulations on the government's doorstep. Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, protect us from these bullies and fake news propagandists, and to PS Raymond Omollo, this falls squarely in your docket.

"These falsehood peddlers and bullies, you know what to do with them," urged Mijungu, emphasising the seriousness of the matter.

READ: Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

Additionally, Mijungu criticized recent directives aimed at channeling all advertising to the national broadcaster, viewing it as an attempt to stifle media freedom.

He called upon the government to retract from such directives, asserting that it serves as a means to silence independent voices.

The call for government intervention comes amidst growing concerns over the spread of misinformation and targeted attacks against media organizations.

