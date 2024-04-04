Standard Group gives detailed response to reports of STD breakout in news room

Ken Mijungu, the news anchor of the day, addressed the issue during Wednesday's news briefing, assuring the public that the staff members are in good health.

"We are not sick, these are rumors, unfounded and very untrue stinks to the high heaven," stated Mijungu, dismissing the claims as baseless and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the esteemed media house.

Furthermore, Mijungu addressed additional speculations suggesting that the company was on the verge of being sold or facing closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He clarified that Standard Media Group remains operational, refuting any notions of impending auctioning or closure.

"Standard Group is the oldest media house and is not about to close shop. We are not being auctioned, and investors should be assured that their shares are still being traded," Mijungu affirmed, offering reassurance to stakeholders and employees alike.

Mijungu went on to call upon the government, specifically Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Permanent Secretary Raymond Omollo, to investigate and take action against those behind the smear campaign targeting the media house.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tonight we place our tribulations on the government's doorstep. Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, protect us from these bullies and fake news propagandists, and to PS Raymond Omollo, this falls squarely in your docket.

"These falsehood peddlers and bullies, you know what to do with them," urged Mijungu, emphasising the seriousness of the matter.

Additionally, Mijungu criticized recent directives aimed at channeling all advertising to the national broadcaster, viewing it as an attempt to stifle media freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called upon the government to retract from such directives, asserting that it serves as a means to silence independent voices.