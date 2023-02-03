ADVERTISEMENT
State House announces planned visit by Italian President Sergio Mattarell

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto held a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali ahead of President Sergio Mattarell's visit

President William Ruto
State House has announced that Italian President Sergio Mattarell will be visiting the country in March.

The visit is seen as a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two countries.

During a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Kenya, Roberto Natali, President Ruto expressed his excitement for the visit and emphasized the unique relationship between the people of Kenya and Italy.

"President Mattarella's visit is a high point in our relationship and we are looking forward to fruitful discussions on water harvesting, distribution and irrigation,” Ruto stated.

Italian Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali presents his credentials to President William Ruto
The head of state also noted the presence of many Italians in the coastal town of Malindi, which signals the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Natali also emphasized the Italian government and private sector's commitment to investing in water provision and harvesting in Kenya.

READ: Italy lauds Africa for becoming the country’s largest gas supplier

This is in line with President Mattarella's visit, which aims to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and result in further cooperation and investment in the future.

The upcoming visit by President Mattarella is a crucial step in strengthening the already warm relationship between Kenya and Italy and is expected to lead to new opportunities and initiatives in various sectors, including water provision and harvesting.

Italian President Sergio Mattarell
The Italian presence in Malindi can be traced back to the creation of the Broglio Space Centre along the Kenyan coast, which was run by Italians.

The first Italians to arrive in Malindi were engineers and scientists, who were immediately drawn to the town's natural beauty, including its pristine beaches, rich seafood offerings, and welcoming residents.

By the 1970s, the Italian community had grown and established a strong foothold in the town's tourism industry, opening hotels, restaurants, and beach villas.

Denis Mwangi

