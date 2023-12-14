Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

President William Ruto announced that vulnerable Kenyans will be able to own homes for as little as Sh400,000.
President Ruto made the remarks while speaking during the Diaspora Investment Conference at KICC in Nairobi on Wednesday, December 13.
The head of state reiterated his commitment to move forward with his affordable housing agenda despite the High Court’s declaration that the housing levy is unconstitutional.
He said that for a long time, owning a house had been perceived as a privilege for wealthy Kenyans, leaving millions without dignified housing.
“We now will have a unit that will cost Sh400,000. With a tenant purchase agreement of Sh3,000 per month, finally, a Kenyan will own a house.
“We have made it look like owning a house is a privilege of the people who have means. Owning a house is a right for every citizen who lives in our country,” he said.
President Ruto revealed that currently, over seven million Kenyans live in slums across the country.
One of the primary challenges faced by many Kenyans who wish to own homes is the lack of access to affordable financing.
High-interest rates and stringent lending criteria often exclude a significant portion of the population from qualifying for mortgages.
The absence of formal financial records and adequate collateral further compounds the difficulties faced by those aspiring to own homes.
High levels of unemployment and low-income levels represent significant hurdles for those aspiring to own homes.
Limited job opportunities and meager wages make it difficult for individuals to accumulate savings for down payments or meet monthly mortgage payments.
The prevalence of informal settlements and uncertainties surrounding land ownership also contribute to the housing crisis.
According to President Ruto, Kenya has 1,410 slums in different counties.
In these areas, securing proper documentation for property ownership becomes a complex and challenging process, impeding individuals from investing in and securing their homes.
