The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto announces reduction in the price of units in his social housing agenda

President William Ruto speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, during the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference
President William Ruto speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, during the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference

President William Ruto announced that vulnerable Kenyans will be able to own homes for as little as Sh400,000.

Recommended articles

President Ruto made the remarks while speaking during the Diaspora Investment Conference at KICC in Nairobi on Wednesday, December 13.

The head of state reiterated his commitment to move forward with his affordable housing agenda despite the High Court’s declaration that the housing levy is unconstitutional.

He said that for a long time, owning a house had been perceived as a privilege for wealthy Kenyans, leaving millions without dignified housing.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference
President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the inaugural Kenya Diaspora Investment Conference Pulse Live Kenya

“We now will have a unit that will cost Sh400,000. With a tenant purchase agreement of Sh3,000 per month, finally, a Kenyan will own a house.

“We have made it look like owning a house is a privilege of the people who have means. Owning a house is a right for every citizen who lives in our country,” he said.

President Ruto revealed that currently, over seven million Kenyans live in slums across the country.

READ: Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary challenges faced by many Kenyans who wish to own homes is the lack of access to affordable financing.

High-interest rates and stringent lending criteria often exclude a significant portion of the population from qualifying for mortgages.

The absence of formal financial records and adequate collateral further compounds the difficulties faced by those aspiring to own homes.

High levels of unemployment and low-income levels represent significant hurdles for those aspiring to own homes.

Limited job opportunities and meager wages make it difficult for individuals to accumulate savings for down payments or meet monthly mortgage payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prevalence of informal settlements and uncertainties surrounding land ownership also contribute to the housing crisis.

A photo showing a slum neighbouring an affluent estate
A photo showing a slum neighbouring an affluent estate Pulse Live Kenya

According to President Ruto, Kenya has 1,410 slums in different counties.

In these areas, securing proper documentation for property ownership becomes a complex and challenging process, impeding individuals from investing in and securing their homes.

READ: How Nairobi's slumlords rake in more cash than Runda, Muthaiga landlords

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

Ruto promises to deliver homes worth Sh400,000 for select Kenyans

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

Ruto hands jua kali artisans Sh140M cheque

Ruto hands jua kali artisans Sh140M cheque

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing