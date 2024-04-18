State House staffer fired following DCI investigation

A source revealed to the news desk that the former employee was a one of the technical staffers.

Photos from President William Ruto's meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, State House's terrace has received fresh revamp.

The Deal That Sparked the Controversy

An investor recently expressed interest in expanding into Kenya's lucrative pyrethrum industry, which is renowned for its potential in the global markets.

This opportunity, however, took a murky turn when Mr. Chirchir, leveraging his official capacity, allegedly approached the investor.

He allegedly promised the investor to help facilitate legislative amendments that would be favourable to the business setup.

According to Itumbi, Chirchir did not stop at promises.

He reportedly demanded a 2% share in the investor's company in exchange for his influence to amend the law.

This alleged demand has raised serious questions about corruption and misuse of office.

Following these allegations, Mr. Chirchir was swiftly arrested and has been charged with corruption-related offenses.

His case is set to be heard on June 3, 2024.

President William Ruto has severally said he will protect public resources with zeal.

He has noted that it will not be business as usual to public servants with affinity to abuse public resources.

During an event at State House in August 2023, he regretted that it has become fashionable for some people to work in public offices to steal.

The head of state insisted that corruption must be tamed, especially in the procurement space.

“We will not wait until when money is lost. We will deal with it from the level when we notice its signs,” he declared.

On April 17, 2024, President Ruto warned government officers who possess fake certificates that they would have to refund the salaries they have been receiving.

He emphasized that such deceit represents "impunity of the highest level" and undermines the public sector's integrity.

Ruto directed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intensify efforts to identify offenders and recover any misappropriated public funds.