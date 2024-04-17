Gachagua calls out Ruto allies with fake academic certificates [Video]

DP Gachagua was speaking during the Third National Wage Bill Conference 2024 on April 17.

The deputy president also acknowledged the difficulty of addressing this issue due to its potential to implicate influential figures, some of whom he noted might be close to the president himself.

Gachagua said, “Hiyo kibarua ni ngumu. Sijui utaanzia wapi juu sioni mtu mwingine akiwezana naye," which translates to, "This task is tough. I don't know where you will start because I see no one else managing it."

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy president suggested that tackling this problem would require decisive leadership, perhaps hinting that leaders like Musalia Mudavadi could play a role in supporting this cleanup effort.

President William Ruto at the Third National Wage Bill conference at the Bomas of Kenya on April 17, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"It requires a decision at your level, and I don't know who will help you because you are my friend and I will tell you the truth.

"Many people in government; some are governors, some are heads of departments, some are seated with you here but their certificates are questionable," Gachagua added, highlighting the political sensitivities and the significant influence of those involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto then issued a stern warning to government employees possessing fake certificates, instructing them to return the salaries they received fraudulently.

During his address, President Ruto stated, “Those who have fake certificates working for government at any level, surrender and walk away because it will not be business as usual as we go into the future.”

He emphasized that such deceit represents "impunity of the highest level" and undermines the public sector's integrity.

Ruto directed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intensify efforts to identify offenders and recover any misappropriated public funds.

The president also encouraged individuals with falsified credentials to utilize Kenya's robust educational system to obtain legitimate qualifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto at the Third National Wage Bill conference at the Bomas of Kenya on April 17, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He highlighted that a major challenge in the public sector is the discrepancy between the skills claimed and the actual skills possessed by employees.