Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

The release of the 2023 KCPE results will bring to an end the primary school level of the 8-4-4- system of education as the transition to a fully-fledged CBC system continues.

The 2023 exams had 1.4 million pupils, the last cohort of class 8, sit the exams.

The KCPE pupils will also be the last to be placed in secondary schools based on the results as the CBC will adopt a different, career path placement option for senior schools.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attending the launch of the 2023 National Examinations Season at the New Mitihani House Pulse Live Kenya

The Ministry of Education has provided several ways to check the results, including via SMS and online.

Here are the steps to check the 2023 KCPE results:

Checking 2023 KCPE Results Online

Visit the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) portal. Click on the KCPE Results tab. Select the year of the exam (2023). Enter your Index number. Press the Submit button.

Your results will be displayed after a short moment.

Checking 2023 KCPE Results via SMS

Send an SMS with your Index Number to 40054. Ensure the message format is: IndexNumberKCPE (without spaces and with “KCPE” in capital letters). This service is available on Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom networks. Each SMS costs Sh.25.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Additional Methods

Visit your previous primary school a day after the official result announcement.

Download the entire school’s outcome at KNEC Portal.