Ruto appoints 49-member team to review CBC

According to a Gazette Notice dated September 29, Ruto appointed Professor Raphael Munavu to head the team.

The team will have 7 secretaries who include UoN Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama Gitahi, Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina, KNEC CEO David Njengere, former Kenya Private Schools Association chair Muthei Kasanga, Elyas Abdi, Eunice Gachoka, Jackson Too, Richard Miano, Reuben Nthamburi, and Patita Tingoi.

Some of the members include Peter Tabichi, David Some, Halima Saado, Jacinta Ngure, Peter Njenga, Jerono Rotich, Ciriaka Gitonga, Purity Mbaabu and Edward Katue, Jane Imbunya, Bernard Kariuki and Peter Njenga.

Others are Virginia Wahome, Robert Juma, Charles Kyalo, Anthony Cheruiyot, Bishop Geoffrey Waweru, Seline Chepngeno, Laila Abubakar, Daniel Otieno, John Kamiti, Margaret Chege, James Kanya, Salome Eyangan, Wiston Akala, Jane Kimiti, Kizito Wangalwa, Augusta Mwihaki, Peter Barasa, Ahmed Yusuf, Jone Mose, Hassan Mwakimako, Lynette Mwende, Wilson Kogo, Stephen Mumbua, Paul Lilan, Richard Githinji and Collins Odote.

In his inauguration speech, President Ruto announced that he would appoint the team to, among other issues, evaluate the CBC and recommend an appropriate structure to implement it.

“We will establish an Education Reform Task Force in the Presidency which will be launched in the coming weeks,” he said.

Some of the challenges that have been reported by parents include the high cost, confusion on the transition from the 8-4-4 system and limited accommodation for students.

In the first year, enrolment in secondary schools is expected to increase from 4.3 million to 6 million as a result of the arrival of Form 1 students under the 8-4-4 system and the first batch of Grade 7 students under the CBC.

Many teachers have reported a rise in complaints from low-income parents about the many hidden expenses of keeping their kids in school in a system that prioritises application over theory.