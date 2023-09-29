Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya

In the same breath, Ezenagu was appointed as a director of the newly established African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Policy and Development Centre.

“At Strathmore University Business School, Dr. Ezenagu will lead the AfCFTA Policy Centre in its mission to become a premier institution dedicated to advancing research, knowledge dissemination, and capacity building in trade, policy, and investment.

“His exceptional background in international corporate taxation, competition law, and corporate finance will play a pivotal role in guiding the Centre’s initiatives,” the school said in a statement.

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Strathmore praised Ezenagu as a distinguished scholar and expert in international law, trade, investment, and tax.

He has a Doctor of Civil Law (D.C.L) from McGill University and a Masters in Commercial Law from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

He also has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and has been admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He has served as an assistant Professor in the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar.

As a Senior Research Fellow, Ezenagu will contribute to the academic and research endeavours of Strathmore University Business School, enriching the institution's intellectual environment.

His background in law and international trade is expected to bring a unique perspective to the academic community.

‘’I am thrilled to join Strathmore University and lead the AfCFTA Policy Centre in its mission to promote economic integration in Africa.

‘‘The AfCFTA represents a historic opportunity for the continent, and I am committed to leveraging our expertise to support its successful implementation," he said.