June Ruto's Engagement Party: Meet DP Ruto’s Daughter Fiancé, Nigerian Dr. Alexander Ezenagu

The engagement event was held at the DP’s Karen home in Nairobi and attended by political leaders including Soy MP Caleb Kositany.

Reports also indicate that the engagement included dowry negotiations.

In November 2020, the DP had jokingly urged June to get married.

Ruto was speaking during the traditional marriage ceremony between Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and businessman Sam Mburu in Laikipia County.

June’s represents Kenya as Charge d’Affaires in Poland; meaning that she represents Kenya in the absence of the Ambassador, currently Jackline Yonga.

June’s Fiancé’, Dr. Alexander Ezenagu

Dr. Ezenagu is an Assistant Professor in the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar.

Ezenagu is a trade and international tax law expert who has specialized in international tax law, domestic taxes, tax avoidance, and commercial aspects of illicit financial flows, trade, and investment advisory.

In addition, has a Ph.D. in international tax law from McGill University, Canada. In addition, he is a graduate of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, where he obtained an LL.M. in Commercial Law.

He also has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and has been admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Following the engagement, the DP, his family, and a delegation from Kenya is expected to visit Nigeria in future to formalize the union.

