Students killed in fatal crash along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Denis Mwangi

Several students died after a matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry

Matatu involved in an accident along the Nairobi - Nakuru highway
Matatu involved in an accident along the Nairobi - Nakuru highway

A matatu and a lorry have crashed near Delamere Farm in Naivasha on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

According to reports reaching the news desk, five students have died from the accident.

The two vehicles are said to have collided, resulting the deadly crash.

The students were traveling from Western Kenya to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

According to authorities, over the last 24 hours nine people have succumbed in accidents in the area.

