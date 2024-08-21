The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Suspect behind Sh1.4M robbery in Mombasa flushed out in Lang'ata hideout

Amos Robi

In a well-coordinated operation, the detectives swooped down on the location and arrested Njagi

A Kenyan man in handcuffs, being escorted by a police officer The scene is set in an urban environment with typical Kenyan street background featurin
A Kenyan man in handcuffs, being escorted by a police officer The scene is set in an urban environment with typical Kenyan street background featurin
  • Njagi is linked to a car break-in that resulted in the disappearance of Sh1.4 million
  • The suspect was arrested in Nairobi after a thorough investigation by DCI Lang’ata detectives
  • Vehicle owners are advised to remove or hide valuables to safeguard against car prowling

Steve Marvin Njagi, a notorious suspect known for motor vehicle break-ins and theft in Mombasa and its surrounding areas, has finally been brought to justice.

Njagi, who has been linked to several vehicle-related crimes, was recently arraigned before the Mombasa Law Courts by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Changamwe.

He is the prime suspect in a car break-in that saw Sh1.4 million vanish without a trace.

The incident that led to Njagi’s arrest occurred on June 6, 2024 at the Naivas Likoni parking lot.

In broad daylight, Njagi allegedly broke into a Nissan X-Trail, registration number KDJ 505H, through the front driver’s door.

Car robbery suspect nabbed by DCI in Mombasa
Car robbery suspect nabbed by DCI in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

He then made off with a staggering sum of Sh1,450,000. The daring theft left the vehicle owner in shock, and the incident was promptly reported to the authorities.

Following the theft, detectives from DCI Lang’ata launched an intensive investigation to track down Njagi.

Their efforts paid off when they successfully identified his hideout in Nairobi. In a well-coordinated operation, the detectives swooped down on the location and arrested Njagi without incident.

He was then handed over to their Changamwe counterparts, who wasted no time in bringing him before the court to face the law.

Vehicle prowling, also known as theft from motor vehicles, has become a growing concern in urban areas.

Thieves like Njagi take advantage of opportunities where vehicle owners leave valuables in plain sight.

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape
A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

DCI Changamwe officers have emphasised the importance of taking precautions to protect oneself and one’s vehicle from such crimes.

"Installing anti-theft devices and always parking in safe, well-lit, and fully visible areas can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to car thieves," advised a DCI spokesperson.

To safeguard against vehicle prowling, it is essential to adopt preventive measures. Vehicle owners are advised to remove or hide any items that might attract thieves before parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

