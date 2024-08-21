Suspect behind Sh1.4M robbery in Mombasa flushed out in Lang'ata hideout

Steve Marvin Njagi, a notorious suspect known for motor vehicle break-ins and theft in Mombasa and its surrounding areas, has finally been brought to justice.

Njagi, who has been linked to several vehicle-related crimes, was recently arraigned before the Mombasa Law Courts by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Changamwe.

He is the prime suspect in a car break-in that saw Sh1.4 million vanish without a trace.

The daring heist at Naivas Likoni

The incident that led to Njagi’s arrest occurred on June 6, 2024 at the Naivas Likoni parking lot.

In broad daylight, Njagi allegedly broke into a Nissan X-Trail, registration number KDJ 505H, through the front driver’s door.

Pulse Live Kenya

He then made off with a staggering sum of Sh1,450,000. The daring theft left the vehicle owner in shock, and the incident was promptly reported to the authorities.

A well-coordinated arrest

Following the theft, detectives from DCI Lang’ata launched an intensive investigation to track down Njagi.

Their efforts paid off when they successfully identified his hideout in Nairobi. In a well-coordinated operation, the detectives swooped down on the location and arrested Njagi without incident.

He was then handed over to their Changamwe counterparts, who wasted no time in bringing him before the court to face the law.

The rise of vehicle prowling

Vehicle prowling, also known as theft from motor vehicles, has become a growing concern in urban areas.

Thieves like Njagi take advantage of opportunities where vehicle owners leave valuables in plain sight.

A crime scene cordoned off with police yellow tape Pulse Live Kenya

DCI Changamwe officers have emphasised the importance of taking precautions to protect oneself and one’s vehicle from such crimes.

"Installing anti-theft devices and always parking in safe, well-lit, and fully visible areas can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to car thieves," advised a DCI spokesperson.

Tips to protect your vehicle