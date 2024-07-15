The sports category has moved to a new website.

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Amos Robi

Amin's career in law enforcement began in 1989 after graduating from the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin
DCI Director Mohamed Amin
  • DCI Director Mohamed Amin is under scrutiny after recent killings in Kware area in Mukuru Kwa Njenga
  • Amin has an extensive educational background in Criminology and Security Management
  • Amin has played a pivotal role in high-profile investigations, including cases related to post-election violence and murder

The wake of recent killings involving women in Kware area in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum have thrust Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin into the limelight.

This is the first time since his appointment in 2022 that Amin is finding himself dealing with an issue that has caught national attention with the public hungry for answers.

The 58 year-old, has a distinguished educational background that complements his extensive career in law enforcement.

He holds a Master's degree in Criminology and Security Management from Egerton University, alongside a degree in Criminology and Security Studies from the same institution.

Additionally, he possesses a diploma in international studies from the University of Nairobi.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin
DCI Director Mohamed Amin

READ: Kware bodies - 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

He is presently pursuing another Master's degree in Criminology and Security Management at Egerton University.

His professional education is further solidified by a certificate from the National Defence College, also earned with First Class Honours.

Amin's career in the police service began in 1989 after graduating from the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo.

His early assignments included deployments to Bungoma, the crime branch at Pangani, and later Kasarani in Nairobi.

He has held various significant positions within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), including the head of DCI in Rift Valley, North Eastern, Central, and Western regions. He has also been the head of the Small Arms and Light Weapons unit.

Amin has played pivotal roles in several high-profile investigations. He successfully coordinated the investigations and prosecution of cases related to the 2007/08 post-election violence in Rift Valley, a period during which over 1,000 people were killed, and more than 6,000 were displaced.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin
DCI Director Mohamed Amin

READ: DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Amin's efforts in this regard led him to serve as a witness at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, supporting the defense of former Commissioner of Police Major General Hussein Ali.

Amin also investigated and prosecuted the murder case of Bishop Luigi Locati of Isiolo Diocese in 2005.

In 2012, he testified before the Judicial Service Commission Sub-committee and the Tribunal chaired by retired Chief Justice Augustino Ramadhani in the case involving former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza versus Rebecca Kerubo.

Amin's expertise extends to specialised units and task forces. He has been the head of the banking fraud unit at the Central Bank and served in the defunct Anti-Corruption Police Unit in 2002.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin
DCI Director Mohamed Amin

READ: Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

He was a member of the National Task Force on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism since 2009 and part of the Multi-Agency Task Force on Post-Election Violence in Kenya since 2012.

Prior to his appointment as DCI Director, Amin was the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit, where he was responsible for investigating complaints against police officers. His colleagues describe him as a dedicated and focused officer.

His approach significantly increased the visibility of the DCI, making it more approachable and garnering public admiration, although it sometimes clashed with those in power who were under investigation.

DCI Director Amin Mohamed Ibrahim when took the oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome on October 19, 2022
DCI Director Amin Mohamed Ibrahim when took the oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome on October 19, 2022

READ: Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

After a rigorous selection process by the National Police Service Commission, Amin emerged as the top candidate for the DCI Director position, taking over from George Kinoti.

