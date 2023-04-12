The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

Denis Mwangi

The suspect, said to be June Jerop Kangogo's boyfriend, has distanced himself from her death

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop
Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

A young businessman and ICT expert, Jesse Wafula Walukha, who is in police custody, has filed documents at the High Court claiming that the late June Jerop Kangogo, owed him Sh1 million.

Recommended articles

Kangogo was an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority in Nairobi and was found murdered and her badly mutilated body dumped in Jamhuri Estate, Nairobi in March.

In his affidavits, Walukha insisted he has no connection to the murder and is seeking release from police custody.

According to the documents, he sold Kangogo a salvaged car and, at the time of her death, she still owed him Sh1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyatta University student, June Jerop
Kenyatta University student, June Jerop Pulse Live Kenya

He also said that Kangogo was also his business partner, and she used his company to apply for tenders in her organization.

The suspect claimed the masters student was using his company to avoid queries from her colleagues at work about her lifestyle and ownership of a motor vehicle.

Walukha claimed that he never met Kangogo, despite reports that they had a coffee date prior to her death, and that he was in Bungoma county conducting business on the day of her disappearance.

READ: Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

ADVERTISEMENT

The court papers also show that he was arrested with two of Kangogo’s work colleagues, who have since been released on bail.

He claimed that the police have no tangible evidence linking him to the murder.

Walukha asked the High Court to set aside the detention orders and stay any criminal charges or proceedings instituted against him by the state.

Mourners attend June Jerop's funeral at Kapsosio village, Uasin Gishu County, on April 8, 2023
Mourners attend June Jerop's funeral at Kapsosio village, Uasin Gishu County, on April 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Undercover DCI operation unearths contraband worth Sh32M

Undercover DCI operation unearths contraband worth Sh32M

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

Another private farm in Naivasha invaded days after Northlands invasion

CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

CS Ababu Namwamba's son shines at international shooting championship [Photos]

Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

Senator Sifuna calls for audit on Governor Sakaja's 'Battle of the Choirs' event

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

A crowd at the scene of the tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08.

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

Presidedent William Ruto disembarking from the official presidential jet

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking