Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

Kangogo was an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority in Nairobi and was found murdered and her badly mutilated body dumped in Jamhuri Estate, Nairobi in March.

In his affidavits, Walukha insisted he has no connection to the murder and is seeking release from police custody.

According to the documents, he sold Kangogo a salvaged car and, at the time of her death, she still owed him Sh1 million.

He also said that Kangogo was also his business partner, and she used his company to apply for tenders in her organization.

The suspect claimed the masters student was using his company to avoid queries from her colleagues at work about her lifestyle and ownership of a motor vehicle.

Walukha claimed that he never met Kangogo, despite reports that they had a coffee date prior to her death, and that he was in Bungoma county conducting business on the day of her disappearance.

The court papers also show that he was arrested with two of Kangogo’s work colleagues, who have since been released on bail.

He claimed that the police have no tangible evidence linking him to the murder.

Walukha asked the High Court to set aside the detention orders and stay any criminal charges or proceedings instituted against him by the state.