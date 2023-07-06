The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Suspect drops bombshell confession over Tom Osinde's murder

Denis Mwangi

Julius Mogoi allegedly confessed to his involvement in the brutal murder of Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde, a former Treasury official.

Julius Mugoi
Julius Mugoi

The shocking revelation has provided investigators with crucial information, shedding light on the tragic events that unfolded at Osinde's residence in Ngata Estate, Nakuru City.

Mogoi, who was apprehended in connection with the murder, revealed that he orchestrated the heinous act with the assistance of other suspects.

Mogoi has revealed to senior investigators that he was approached to commit the murder, but he has not given any further details about the people who hired him and his accomplices,” source told Nation.

Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde
Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde
According to detectives who reconstructed the murder scene, the crime took place inside Osinde's Ngata home.

The suspects are said to have carried out the attack that resulted in Osinde sustaining a deep cut to his head.

To ensure their victim's silence, police believe that the suspects bound his hands and legs before making their escape.

After executing the crime, the perpetrators loaded Osinde's lifeless body into his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 vehicle and transported it to Migori County.

They then dumped the body in Gucha River, attempting to conceal the evidence of their heinous act.

On June 22, detectives were able to locate Osinde's decomposing body in Migori County, but it was only identified after seven days.

Authorities are diligently pursuing additional leads and gathering evidence to apprehend all those involved in the crime.

The police anticipate further arrests in the coming days, aiming to bring justice to the victim and his grieving family.

Tom Osinde, a former Treasury employee who went missing on June 18, 2023
Tom Osinde, a former Treasury employee who went missing on June 18, 2023

The motive behind the murder is yet to be fully determined.

However, investigators are exploring various angles, including possible financial disputes or personal vendettas that may have motivated the assailants to target Osinde.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

