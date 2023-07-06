Suspect drops bombshell confession over Tom Osinde's murder

Mogoi, who was apprehended in connection with the murder, revealed that he orchestrated the heinous act with the assistance of other suspects.

“Mogoi has revealed to senior investigators that he was approached to commit the murder, but he has not given any further details about the people who hired him and his accomplices,” source told Nation.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

According to detectives who reconstructed the murder scene, the crime took place inside Osinde's Ngata home.

The suspects are said to have carried out the attack that resulted in Osinde sustaining a deep cut to his head.

To ensure their victim's silence, police believe that the suspects bound his hands and legs before making their escape.

After executing the crime, the perpetrators loaded Osinde's lifeless body into his Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 vehicle and transported it to Migori County.

They then dumped the body in Gucha River, attempting to conceal the evidence of their heinous act.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 22, detectives were able to locate Osinde's decomposing body in Migori County, but it was only identified after seven days.

Authorities are diligently pursuing additional leads and gathering evidence to apprehend all those involved in the crime.

The police anticipate further arrests in the coming days, aiming to bring justice to the victim and his grieving family.

Tom Osinde, a former Treasury employee who went missing on June 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The motive behind the murder is yet to be fully determined.

ADVERTISEMENT