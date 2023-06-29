Ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde found dead

According to police officers, the body was already decomposing when it was discovered.

Arrest of 2 suspects

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have made a significant breakthrough in the case of Tom Osinde, a former Treasury employee who went missing on June 18.

Two suspects, Julius Mogoi and Mugo Gathii, both employees at Osinde's farm, have been arrested following the discovery of crucial evidence.

Pulse Live Kenya

Julius Mogoi, one of the suspects, was apprehended after witnesses reported seeing him driving Osinde's black Toyota Land Cruiser in Kisii County, merely two days before the vehicle was found abandoned in Transmara West, Narok County.

Mogoi's sudden return to Nyakoe, Kisii County, three years after fleeing the village, surprised residents who noticed an assortment of household goods inside the car.

Mogoi had earlier claimed that his boss had sent him to deliver an undisclosed sum of money to a woman in Kericho.

Mogoi, along with a group of friends visited his cousin in Kisii, where he bought them breakfast and had the car washed.

Police suspect that this it was then that he went off Narok County to abandon the car, where it was ultimately discovered.

The detectives have been meticulously searching Osinde's 10-acre farm for further evidence.

The suspects are currently being held on charges of alleged abduction, pending further developments.

Pulse Live Kenya

As part of the investigation, authorities have seized five mobile phones from the suspects for analysis.