ADVERTISEMENT
Tanker carrying LPG explodes in Embakasi along Outering Road [Photos & Videos]

Denis Mwangi

An LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanker has exploded near Pipeline Stage in Fedha, Embakasi, along Outering Road on May 3.

A massive fireball erupted, followed by thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

From a distance, the scale of the disaster became more apparent. Thick, dark smoke towered above the residential and commercial buildings of Fedha, creating a dramatic and alarming backdrop.

Two individuals were injured but no casualties have been reported yet.

The fire's proximity to densely populated areas raised immediate concerns about the safety of the residents and the potential for further damage.

Residents, visibly shaken, gathered near the railway tracks that run close to the site of the explosion.

Some stopped to observe the towering inferno, capturing the moment on their phones or simply staring in shock.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading.

As the situation develops, authorities will provide updates on the status of the injured and the progress of the firefighting efforts.

