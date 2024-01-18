The sports category has moved to a new website.

Target Charlene Ruto has to meet after appointment by Ministry of Health

Denis Mwangi

Health CS Susan Nakumicha writes to Charlene Ruto offering her a role

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has been appointed as Kenya’s Blood Ambassador.

Expressing her gratitude on January 18, Charlene thanked the Ministry of Health and Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for entrusting her with this vital role.

The initiative aims to engage and inspire citizens to participate in voluntary blood donation drives, spearheaded by the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority and supported by the Kenyan By Blood Foundation.

Charlene Ruto with a Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority official
Charlene Ruto with a Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority official
In a letter to Charlene & seen by the news desk, CS Nakhumicha said "This letter is to appoint you as a Kenya Blood Ambassador and ask that: you continue to be a spokesperson to your friends, Kenyan Youth family, peers and the Kenyan citizens and to engage and encourage people to give blood to save lives; from time to time collaborate with the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority, or partners in blood related events including public education and resource mobilization."

Charlene Ruto has a personal connection to blood donation, frequently donating blood to assist those in need.

"Many times I have donated blood to people I don't even know due to a family cry for help," she revealed.

However, Charlene emphasized the importance of eliminating the need for emergency appeals through regular voluntary blood donations.

READ: How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

Charlene Ruto extended her congratulations to fellow Blood Ambassadors, Caroline Wamatangi (Kiambu County First Lady), and Aisha Dafalla (Kenya's leading female blood donor).

Together, they form a formidable team dedicated to achieving the ambitious target of collecting 500,000 units of blood by June 2024.

Charlene Ruto with a Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority officials
Charlene Ruto with a Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority officials Charlene Ruto with a Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority officials Pulse Live Kenya

In a direct appeal to the public, Charlene Ruto asked, "Would you be part of this journey and donate blood? If not, what holds you back? Let me know."

This call to action encourages individuals to overcome any reservations and actively contribute to the noble cause of ensuring well-stocked blood banks across the country.

READ: Surprising benefits of donating blood

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

