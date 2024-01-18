Target Charlene Ruto has to meet after appointment by Ministry of Health

Expressing her gratitude on January 18, Charlene thanked the Ministry of Health and Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for entrusting her with this vital role.

The initiative aims to engage and inspire citizens to participate in voluntary blood donation drives, spearheaded by the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority and supported by the Kenyan By Blood Foundation.

In a letter to Charlene & seen by the news desk, CS Nakhumicha said "This letter is to appoint you as a Kenya Blood Ambassador and ask that: you continue to be a spokesperson to your friends, Kenyan Youth family, peers and the Kenyan citizens and to engage and encourage people to give blood to save lives; from time to time collaborate with the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority, or partners in blood related events including public education and resource mobilization."

Charlene Ruto has a personal connection to blood donation, frequently donating blood to assist those in need.

"Many times I have donated blood to people I don't even know due to a family cry for help," she revealed.

However, Charlene emphasized the importance of eliminating the need for emergency appeals through regular voluntary blood donations.

Charlene Ruto extended her congratulations to fellow Blood Ambassadors, Caroline Wamatangi (Kiambu County First Lady), and Aisha Dafalla (Kenya's leading female blood donor).

Together, they form a formidable team dedicated to achieving the ambitious target of collecting 500,000 units of blood by June 2024.

In a direct appeal to the public, Charlene Ruto asked, "Would you be part of this journey and donate blood? If not, what holds you back? Let me know."

This call to action encourages individuals to overcome any reservations and actively contribute to the noble cause of ensuring well-stocked blood banks across the country.