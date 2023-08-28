TSC & unions shake hands on long-awaited pay raise

This achievement concludes in a salary increase for educators, scheduled to commence on July 1st, 2023.

But that's not all. As a testament to proactive collaboration, an additional layer of agreement, extending the 2021/2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), has been endorsed.

This strategic move aims to shield educators from emerging legal deductions and the relentless rise in the cost of living.

The previous week set the stage for a resolute stand as the three unions firmly turned down the TSC's salary hike proposal.

Ranging between 2.4 percent to 9.5 percent, the proposal was met with skepticism for its perceived insufficiency.

The unions were steadfast in their belief that the increase failed to align with the recommendation outlined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Promotion of teachers

Educators within Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) are set to witness a transformative shift in their career progression, as they are poised to take centre stage in promotion opportunities.

In a strategic move, TTC teachers will be granted priority consideration for promotion vacancies, a recognition of their unique role in shaping the future teaching force.

This progressive approach ensures that their dedication and expertise are acknowledged without pitting them against their counterparts in secondary education for vacancies within TTCs.

