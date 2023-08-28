The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
TSC & unions shake hands on long-awaited pay raise

Fabian Simiyu

After prolonged negotiations, the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and teachers' unions reach a landmark agreement on a long-awaited salary increase.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia

In a notable update, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) declared successful negotiations with major teacher unions, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), and Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET).

This achievement concludes in a salary increase for educators, scheduled to commence on July 1st, 2023.

But that's not all. As a testament to proactive collaboration, an additional layer of agreement, extending the 2021/2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), has been endorsed.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia addressing stakeholders at the launch of the new TSC Strategic Plan
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia addressing stakeholders at the launch of the new TSC Strategic Plan
READ: TSC clarifies reports on demotion of non-graduate headteachers

This strategic move aims to shield educators from emerging legal deductions and the relentless rise in the cost of living.

The previous week set the stage for a resolute stand as the three unions firmly turned down the TSC's salary hike proposal.

Ranging between 2.4 percent to 9.5 percent, the proposal was met with skepticism for its perceived insufficiency.

The unions were steadfast in their belief that the increase failed to align with the recommendation outlined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

A teacher assists a student of Miracle and Victory Children Centre, a private primary school for orphans, during a class as schools reopen after a 6 weeks break following the directive by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Kibera slum, Nairobi, on May 10, 2021.
A teacher assists a student of Miracle and Victory Children Centre, a private primary school for orphans, during a class as schools reopen after a 6 weeks break following the directive by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Kibera slum, Nairobi, on May 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Educators within Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) are set to witness a transformative shift in their career progression, as they are poised to take centre stage in promotion opportunities.

In a strategic move, TTC teachers will be granted priority consideration for promotion vacancies, a recognition of their unique role in shaping the future teaching force.

This progressive approach ensures that their dedication and expertise are acknowledged without pitting them against their counterparts in secondary education for vacancies within TTCs.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

Underlining its commitment to bolstering the quality of education, the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) is poised to unveil a comprehensive policy framework that empowers and motivates college tutors.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

