Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the 41 Judges, that were proposed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) a year ago.

In an early morning birthday message to the Head of State, Murkomen asked him to tell Kenyans how he is planning to unite his government that seems to be drifting apart every day, as well as his Jubilee Party.

“Happy Birthday President Uhuru Kenyatta. Today before you say anything about Constitutional rigidity and unity of the country please appoint the 41 Judges (minus one who has since passed on). Also tell Kenyans how you will unite your Party and Government. God bless you!” tweeted Senator Murkomen.

Questionable integrity

President Kenyatta declined to appoint and swear-in the nominees (41 Judges) on grounds that some of them had questionable integrity.

However, the Law Society of Kenya, under their President Nelson Havi has been mounting pressure on President Kenyatta, saying his refusal to swear-in the judges has caused confusion in the legal practice.

On the other hand, Dennis Itumbi, also wished his former-boss a happy birthday, reminding him that his vote towards BBI will be a big No.

“Happy Birthday Mr. President. To Joy and Good Health. God grant you more years on earth. I will PRAY for you, it is the only gift I am certain will reach you. On BBI, that Lauches on your birthday, my vote is NO, if it remains as it is...ENJOY! #HappyBirthdayKenyatta,” wrote Dennis Itumbi.