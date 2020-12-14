Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has continued his No-campaign against the BBI Referendum, stating that Kenyans should vote against it, because of the amount of money tax payers will lose in nominating 180MPs.

The vocal legislator mentioned that it does not matter whether the No-vote will win of lose in the referendum, but those who will have done so, will live with their conscience clean, for being on the right side of history.

“The cost of nominating 180 MPs to end up with a House of 640MPs is the only reason you need to vote NO. And it does not matter whether NO wins or loses but you will live with a clean conscience, with your head high and on the right side of history.#DoubleDeckerParliament,” wrote Moses Kuria.

Mr Kuria is one of the leaders highly opposed to the move to have an expanded legislature, that will have up to 640MPs should the BBI referendum pass.

A few weeks ago, the Gatundu South MP declared himself leader of the No-campaign on the BBI referendum, insisting that it was a project of dishonesty and deceit.

“If there is anyone who needed proof that BBI is a project of dishonesty and deceit, look no further than the retreat that starts today at the Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha. Simply because we want the report improved to iron out contentious issues, they have only invited MPs who want the report passed the way it is. Pole sana. Our people have instructed us to include their issues including Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) for coffee, tea, milk, sugar and vegetables. If there is no GMR, I hereby declare myself the leader of the NO campaign,” wrote Moses Kuria.

