The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

Amos Robi

The Kenyan budget briefcase is a meticulously crafted leather case, embossed with the Kenyan coat of arms and the words 'Republic of Kenya.'

Budget briefcase
Budget briefcase
  • Several finance ministers have had the honour of carrying the iconic Kenyan budget briefcase
  • A memorable and humorous episode involves Finance Minister James Gichuru leaving the briefcase in a bar after a night of heavy drinking
  • It is a tradition inherited from the British, with a unique Kenyan touch

Recommended articles

The annual budget presentation is a highly anticipated event, marked by the grand reveal of the famous Kenyan budget briefcase.

This iconic briefcase has become a symbol of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and the economic direction of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tradition of using a budget briefcase is believed to have been inherited from the British, a remnant of Kenya’s colonial past.

In the United Kingdom, the Chancellor of the Exchequer traditionally carries the budget speech in a red leather briefcase, known as the 'Gladstone box,' named after former Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone.

Similarly, Kenya adopted this tradition, adding its unique touch to the ceremonial presentation.

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u.
Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u. Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How KRA's access to bank, NTSA, school data could change everything for Kenyans

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan budget briefcase is a meticulously crafted leather case, embossed with the Kenyan coat of arms and the words 'Republic of Kenya.'

The design of the briefcase reflects both its functional purpose and its ceremonial importance, serving as a secure carrier for crucial budget documents and a visual representation of the government's financial plans.

Over the years, several finance ministers have had the honour of carrying the Kenyan budget briefcase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each minister brings their personal style and approach to the budget presentation, but the briefcase remains a constant, unchanging symbol.

Some of the notable finance ministers who have held the briefcase include James Gichuru Mwai Kibaki, Arthur Magugu, George Saitoti, Musalia Mudavadi, Simeon Nyachae, Francis Masakhalia, Chris Okemo, Chris Obure, David Mwiraria, Amos Kimunya, John Michuki, Uhuru Kenyatta, Njeru Githae, Henry Rotich, Ukur Yattani and currently Njuguna Ndung'u.

Former Treasury CS Ukur Yattani
Former Treasury CS Ukur Yattani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Kenya's budget is read before the MPs pass Finance Bill 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most memorable and humorous episodes in the history of the Kenyan budget briefcase involves former Finance Minister James Gichuru,(1963-1969) the very first to carry the briefcase.

A few years after his initial budget presentation, Gichuru left the briefcase in a bar after engaging in a drinking spree.

This incident occurred during a period when the importance and security of the budget documents were paramount.

First Kenyan Finance Minister James Gichuru
First Kenyan Finance Minister James Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

FOLLOW LIVE: Highlights of Ruto 2nd budget for the Financial Year 2024/25

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the tale, Gichuru inadvertently left the briefcase behind after a night of heavy drinking.

This caused a minor national panic, given the significance of the documents it contained. The Ministry of Finance had to send a team to retrieve the case from the bar

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Kenyans flock Ruto & MPs' DMs to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Kenyans flock Ruto & MPs' DMs to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Where DCI nabbed Yvonne Okwara impersonater who conned PS & politician

Where DCI nabbed Yvonne Okwara impersonater who conned PS & politician

Why Kenya's budget is read before the MPs pass Finance Bill 2024

Why Kenya's budget is read before the MPs pass Finance Bill 2024

Education & career profile that makes Kimani Kuria the face of Finance Bill

Education & career profile that makes Kimani Kuria the face of Finance Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

University of Nairobi (UoN)

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

Beth Waithera embraces her baby [Citizen Digital]

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession