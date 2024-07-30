Profile of Ruto's incoming Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, OGW, EBS, SC

The nominations, made public through a press release from the Executive Office of the President, include Dorcas Agik Oduor for the role of Attorney-General and Beatrice Askul Moe for the position of Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs (EAC) and Regional Development.

Dorcas Agik Oduor

Dorcas Agik Oduor, a seasoned legal practitioner with over three decades of experience, has been nominated to serve as the Attorney-General of the Republic of Kenya.

Senior Counsel Oduor's career in law has been in the areas of litigation, drafting, and legal advisory.

Admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1992, Oduor holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from 1990 and a postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

The nominee also holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict.

Dorcas Oduor with Chief Justice Martha Koome Pulse Live Kenya

She currently serves as the Secretary of Public Prosecutions within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She has previously been Deputy Director Public Prosecutions and the Head of Economic, International and Emerging Crimes at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Oduor began her career as a state counsel in 1991.

She has been awarded Senior Counsel, Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) and a member of the Order of Golden Warrior (OGW).

She has been a member in various agencies/commissions including as:

Chairperson of the Board of Review on Mentally Insane (Criminal Psychiatric), Assisting Counsel in the Akiwumi Commission on Land Clashes Assisting Counsel inn the Bosire Commission on the Goldenberg Affair Assisting Counsel in the Kiruki Commission on Artur Brothers Joint Secretary of the Police Reform Commission, (Ransley Commission) , Chair of the Board on Criminal Psychiatrics (on behalf of the Attorney General) Member of the National Task Force on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Her nomination, if approved by the National Assembly, would make her the first female Attorney-General in Kenya's history.

President Ruto had initially nominated Rebecca Miano to serve as AG but moved her to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Dorcas Oduor during her conferment as Senior Counsel Pulse Live Kenya

Role of an Attorney General

The role of the Attorney-General (AG) in Kenya is critical and multifaceted, making it one of the most influential positions in the government.

The AG serves as the principal legal adviser to the government, representing the national government in all legal proceedings except criminal cases.

This includes advising government ministries, departments, constitutional commissions, and state corporations on legislative and legal matters.

The AG's duties extend to negotiating, drafting, vetting, and interpreting local and international agreements and treaties on behalf of the government.

Additionally, the AG is responsible for promoting the rule of law, protecting human rights, and ensuring good governance.

The office also oversees the administration of justice, anti-corruption strategies, and the regulation of the legal profession. The AG has the power to appear in any court proceedings involving the government and can summon public officers to provide information relevant to legal inquiries​​.

For the nominee, Dorcas Agik Oduor, these responsibilities await, along with the challenges of upholding the rule of law and public interest in a complex socio-political environment.

The approval process by the National Assembly is the next step, where her qualifications and vision for the office will be scrutinised.