The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Her death went unnoticed until detectives informed her relatives and asked them to identify her.

While Tirus Maina Gikonyo, a businessman and consultant in the construction industry who also died in the incident was quickly identified through the number plates of the vehicle, Fridah’s body lay in the morgue for close to 10 days.

The late Fridah Warau Kamuyu Pulse Live Kenya

The detectives were able to trace Fridah's roots to Njiku village in Mathioya Constituency in Murang’a County, but her parents currently reside in Nairobi.

Despite her young age, education, and beauty, Fridah lived in the shadows, leaving her friends, alumni, and family members unaware of her death.

She had no identification document on her and it was only through her fingerprints that the detectives were able to profile her bio and contact her relatives.

The relatives identified her on Thursday, allowing detectives to conduct an autopsy, which showed that she died of drowning.

She had bruises on her left wrist, and her investigative file indicates she held a diploma in hospitality and ran a money transfer agency in Thika town.

A rescue vehicle in Juja dam where two people drowned Pulse Live Kenya

The drowning incident has raised questions about whether it was an accident or self-inflicted malice.