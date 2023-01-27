Identity of woman who died in Juja dam with Kiambu businessman revealed

The woman who drowned alongside a Kiambu businessman was identified as Fridah Warau Kamuyu by her family members at the city mortuary.

The 22-year-old who hails from Mathioya, Murang’a county had been lying at the morgue for the last eight days with efforts to identify her proving fruitless.

According to the autopsy undertaken on Kamuyu, she died as a result of drowning with visible bruises on her right arm.

Kimuyu drowned alongside 39-year-old businessman Titus Kiiru who was identified hours after the vehicle was retrieved.

Kiiru’s wife Margaret Kiiru said her husband had told her he was heading for a business meeting in Juja and that was the last time the two spoke.

“My husband left home for work on Monday morning, and we spoke in the evening around 7 p.m. He said he was in Juja for a business meeting, I asked what he would want for dinner and that was the last time we spoke,” she said.

Before the identification of Kamuyu’s body, Kiiru’s wife had pleaded that the public helps her identify the woman who died the family of the woman who died alongside her husband.

"We have not been able to identify the family of the young lady who drowned together with my husband in Juja on Tuesday because when she was retrieved from the dam, she had no identification documents. I have no problem getting to know who her family is or who can help us get to know them so that they can also have closure,’’ Ms Kiiru told the Nation.