KANU Secretary General Nick Salat has said that the wheelbarrow movement which is championed by Deputy President William Ruto is a recipe for a disaster.

His reaction comes hours after a section of youths chanting pro-Ruto slogans disrupted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally in Githurai.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Mr. Salat pointed out that it is unfortunate that some leaders still hire young people to heckle other leaders in functions.

“It is unfortunate that in this time and age some leaders still hire youth to heckle other leaders in functions as we saw today in Githurai. 'Wheelbarrow' movement is a recipe for disaster,” said the KANU Secretary-General.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Raila in Githurai

Mr. Salat’s words come hours after Youths in Githurai temporarily brought former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally to a halt after they started chanting pro-Ruto slogans.

The Deputy President William Ruto chants were shortly countered by pro-Raila Odinga chants.

The ODM leader had toured Githurai to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum, where he met traders at Githurai market.

Read Also: Youths disrupt Raila’s rally in Githurai