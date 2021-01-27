A section of Youths in Githurai temporarily brought former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally to a halt, after they started chanting pro-Ruto slogans.

The Deputy President William Ruto chants were shortly countered by pro-Raila Odinga chants.

The ODM leader had toured Githurai to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum, where he met traders at Githurai market.

Odinga called out the Jubilee administration for failing to deliver their election pledges calling on Githurai the residents to say no to wheelbarrows and support the BBI referendum.

"Nimekuja nichukue memorandum yenu nipeleke kwa serikali. Unyakuzi wa shamba la soko hatutakubali, sasa nitafanya kazi yangu na nyinyi muangalie BBI," Odinga said.