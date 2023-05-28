Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

The President who was speaking at an interdenominational prayer service in Busia claimed that Kenyans with pay slips want those without to continue struggling as they do not want deductions to be made from their salaries.

“Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips because they don’t want the housing fund levy deducted from their salaries. They want the jobless to continue struggling without pay slips.” Ruto said.

A section of Kenyans challenged him to ensure that jobs are created and more Kenyans have pay slips instead, as those without pay slips will not contribute to the housing fund levy and consequently, may not have the economic capacity to own the same homes that the Kenya Kwanza administration maintains are being built for them.

Some wondered what happened to the promise of jobs made by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Others opined that it was a wrong precedent as such remarks are bound to divide Kenyans along those with pay slips vs those without, similar to concerns raised at the height of campaigns when a narrative of hustlers vs dynasties was peddled by several politicians.

Some netizens observed that the Kenya Kwanza administration has since changed its approach and appeared to have adopted the pay slip strategy as similar remarks were used by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah in his constituency on Saturday, May 27.

Notably has faced opposition with the taxpayer staring at a yet another raid in the pocket at a time when the cost of living is already high with basic commodities beyond the reach of many Kenyans.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata warned the president not to be misled, revealing that he has already drafted a petition and will head to court should the status quo remain.

"The Finance Bill has both good and bad things therein. Let not these people here lie to you that everything is fine. The negative things therein, many go against the constitution.

"Let people not fool you here, let people not deceive you. There are issues in that Bill where even the Supreme Court has pronounced itself that ought to be honoured," Omtata warned.

He added that he only delayed moving to court to give the president a chance to change his mind.

"You are my friend Mr President but the Constitution is a bigger friend to me."