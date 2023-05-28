The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Charles Ouma

The statement saw a section of Kenyans protest that such remarks are bound to divide Kenyans along those with pay slips vs those without, similar to concerns raised at the height of campaigns when a narrative of hustlers vs dynasties

President William Ruto in Busia Stadium during an Interfaith prayer service
President William Ruto in Busia Stadium during an Interfaith prayer service

President William Ruto has blamed the opposition to the proposed housing fund levy on Kenyans with pay slips who he accused of lying to those without.

Recommended articles

The President who was speaking at an interdenominational prayer service in Busia claimed that Kenyans with pay slips want those without to continue struggling as they do not want deductions to be made from their salaries.

“Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips because they don’t want the housing fund levy deducted from their salaries. They want the jobless to continue struggling without pay slips.” Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of Kenyans challenged him to ensure that jobs are created and more Kenyans have pay slips instead, as those without pay slips will not contribute to the housing fund levy and consequently, may not have the economic capacity to own the same homes that the Kenya Kwanza administration maintains are being built for them.

Some wondered what happened to the promise of jobs made by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Others opined that it was a wrong precedent as such remarks are bound to divide Kenyans along those with pay slips vs those without, similar to concerns raised at the height of campaigns when a narrative of hustlers vs dynasties was peddled by several politicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens observed that the Kenya Kwanza administration has since changed its approach and appeared to have adopted the pay slip strategy as similar remarks were used by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah in his constituency on Saturday, May 27.

Notably has faced opposition with the taxpayer staring at a yet another raid in the pocket at a time when the cost of living is already high with basic commodities beyond the reach of many Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata warned the president not to be misled, revealing that he has already drafted a petition and will head to court should the status quo remain.

"The Finance Bill has both good and bad things therein. Let not these people here lie to you that everything is fine. The negative things therein, many go against the constitution.

"Let people not fool you here, let people not deceive you. There are issues in that Bill where even the Supreme Court has pronounced itself that ought to be honoured," Omtata warned.

He added that he only delayed moving to court to give the president a chance to change his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are my friend Mr President but the Constitution is a bigger friend to me."

"I plead with you, I have already prepared a petition to go to court. But when I heard you were coming to Busia I did not file it last week. I held on. I pray that we relook at this Bill. If we can avoid fighting in court it would be good as it is bad for friends to fight," he said.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki revival

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki revival

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy