The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Thugs attack club opposite GSU Recce camp & face the consequences [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

This incident follows a series of complaints from business owners in Ruiru who have been plagued by armed robberies in recent weeks.

Police officers at Midnight Gardens, opposite the GSU Recce Squad camp in the Kimbo area within Ruiru, Kiambu County.
Police officers at Midnight Gardens, opposite the GSU Recce Squad camp in the Kimbo area within Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Police officers thwarted a robbery attempt at Midnight Gardens, a popular hangout spot opposite the GSU Recce Squad camp in the Kimbo area within Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning when a group of thugs launched an attack, resulting in the tragic death of a security guard on duty.

Reports indicate that the assailants struck with the intention of carrying out a robbery, but their plans were disrupted as individuals within the premises raised an alarm.

Responding promptly to the distress call, law enforcement officers managed to contain the situation, leading to the arrest of four suspected thugs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County
Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, crude weapons believed to be intended for the robbery were recovered by the police.

This incident follows a series of complaints from business owners in Ruiru who have been plagued by armed robberies in recent weeks.

The gang, known for targeting entertainment joints and hospitality businesses, has instilled fear among entrepreneurs in the area.

Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County
Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a particularly alarming incident captured on CCTV footage, a group of approximately four thugs was seen looting liquor valued at Sh1.2 million from Jisambaze Steak House.

John Nderitu, the proprietor, expressed shock and dismay as the robbery occurred shortly after the establishment's opening.

Further investigations revealed patterns of operation, with a Toyota Voxy suspected to be involved in dropping off the perpetrators at various clubs before carrying out their criminal activities.

Midnight Gardens in Ruiru, Kiambu County
Midnight Gardens in Ruiru, Kiambu County Midnight Gardens in Ruiru, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

Concerned by the escalating threats posed by such criminal elements, business owners have called upon security agencies to intensify efforts in curbing the activities of these gangs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community seeks reassurance and swift action to ensure the safety and security of their businesses and patrons.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thugs attack club opposite GSU Recce camp & face the consequences [Photos]

Thugs attack club opposite GSU Recce camp & face the consequences [Photos]

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

Ruto concerned after foreign job vacancies attract only 20% applications [Video]

Ruto concerned after foreign job vacancies attract only 20% applications [Video]

Ruto to review Cabinet Secretaries' performance as 2nd annual retreat kicks off

Ruto to review Cabinet Secretaries' performance as 2nd annual retreat kicks off

Impressive progress of Kelvin Kiptum's house constructed using latest technology [Photos]

Impressive progress of Kelvin Kiptum's house constructed using latest technology [Photos]

Khalwale in another dramatic clash with Governor Fernandes Barasa in Kakamega

Khalwale in another dramatic clash with Governor Fernandes Barasa in Kakamega

Cracks emerge in UDA over support for Raila’s AU bid as Senator drags in Uhuru

Cracks emerge in UDA over support for Raila’s AU bid as Senator drags in Uhuru

Video of woman confronting property manager & threatening to shoot sparks debate

Video of woman confronting property manager & threatening to shoot sparks debate

Uhuru takes a swipe at Kenya Kwanza, shares tips on how to lead

Uhuru takes a swipe at Kenya Kwanza, shares tips on how to lead

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Kenyan musicians Krispah Khaligraph Jones and Boutross

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Social media erupts as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Kevin Kang'ethe in court

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station