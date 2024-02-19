Thugs attack club opposite GSU Recce camp & face the consequences [Photos]

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning when a group of thugs launched an attack, resulting in the tragic death of a security guard on duty.

Reports indicate that the assailants struck with the intention of carrying out a robbery, but their plans were disrupted as individuals within the premises raised an alarm.

Responding promptly to the distress call, law enforcement officers managed to contain the situation, leading to the arrest of four suspected thugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, crude weapons believed to be intended for the robbery were recovered by the police.

This incident follows a series of complaints from business owners in Ruiru who have been plagued by armed robberies in recent weeks.

The gang, known for targeting entertainment joints and hospitality businesses, has instilled fear among entrepreneurs in the area.

Thugs attacked a business opposite GSU Recce camp in Ruiru, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In a particularly alarming incident captured on CCTV footage, a group of approximately four thugs was seen looting liquor valued at Sh1.2 million from Jisambaze Steak House.

John Nderitu, the proprietor, expressed shock and dismay as the robbery occurred shortly after the establishment's opening.

Further investigations revealed patterns of operation, with a Toyota Voxy suspected to be involved in dropping off the perpetrators at various clubs before carrying out their criminal activities.

Midnight Gardens in Ruiru, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

Concerned by the escalating threats posed by such criminal elements, business owners have called upon security agencies to intensify efforts in curbing the activities of these gangs.

ADVERTISEMENT