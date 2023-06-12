Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya - 2023

By considering their individual aspirations and preferences, students can make an informed choice that aligns with their academic and career goals.

The following list of top universities in Kenya serves as a helpful resource for students seeking quality education.

A photo illustration showing a graduation cap Pulse Live Kenya

Top 10 public universities in Kenya

1 University of Nairobi

Located in Nairobi, the University of Nairobi is the oldest and largest public university in Kenya. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines.

2 Kenyatta University

Kenyatta University, situated in Nairobi, is renowned for its strong focus on research and innovation. The university provides a conducive environment for students to develop their academic and professional skills.

Kenyatta University gate Pulse Live Kenya

3 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

Known for its specialization in agricultural and technological programs, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, located in Nairobi, offers comprehensive and practical education in these fields.

4 Moi University

Moi University in Eldoret emphasizes research and community engagement. The university is committed to producing graduates who contribute to the social, economic, and technological development of Kenya.

5 Technical University of Kenya

Located in Nairobi, the Technical University of Kenya offers technical and engineering programs that equip students with practical skills and knowledge required for various industries.

6 Maseno University

Maseno University, situated in Maseno, Kisumu county focuses on research and academic excellence. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines.

7 Egerton University

Egerton University, located in Njoro, Nakuru county is renowned for its agricultural programs and research initiatives. The university provides students with practical skills to address agricultural challenges in Kenya.

8 Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology

Situated in Kakamega, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology offers specialized programs in science, technology, and innovation. It emphasizes hands-on training and research.

9 Multimedia University of Kenya

Multimedia University of Kenya, located in Nairobi, focuses on technology, communication, and media-related programs. It offers a conducive environment for students interested in pursuing careers in these fields.

10 Dedan Kimathi University of Technology

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, situated in Nyeri, specializes in engineering and technology programs. It equips students with practical skills to contribute to the industrial development of Kenya.

Top 10 private universities in Kenya

1 Strathmore University

Strathmore University, located in Nairobi, is one of the leading private universities in Kenya. It offers a broad range of programs, including business, law, information technology, and social sciences.

2 United States International University Africa

United States International University Africa, situated in Nairobi, offers a global education experience with a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

3 Mount Kenya University

Mount Kenya University in Thika, Kiambu county is known for its wide variety of programs across various disciplines. The university focuses on producing competent graduates ready to enter the job market.

Mount Kenya University tops in KUSA games Pulse Live Kenya

4 The Catholic University of Eastern Africa

Located in Nairobi, The Catholic University of Eastern Africa offers programs in theology, arts, science, business, and law. It combines academic excellence with a strong moral foundation.

5 Kenya Methodist University

Kenya Methodist University, situated in Meru, offers a holistic education that focuses on nurturing students' physical, intellectual, social, and spiritual growth.

6 KCA University

KCA University, located in Nairobi, specializes in business-related programs. It aims to produce innovative and ethical business leaders who can contribute to Kenya's economic growth.

7 Africa Nazarene University

Situated in Nairobi, Africa Nazarene University offers a Christian-centered education with programs in business, theology, education, social sciences, and health sciences.

8 Kabarak University

Kabarak University, located in Nakuru, focuses on character development, academic excellence, and spiritual growth. It offers programs in various disciplines.

A section Kabarak University Pulse Live Kenya

9 St. Paul's University

St. Paul's University in Limuru, Kiambu county provides programs in theology, business, communication, social sciences, and computer science. It emphasizes practical skills and ethical values. 10 Umma University